Joey Janela Says He’s Currently Working Through a Ruptured Bicep

Joey Janela says that he’s currently working with a ruptured bicep. The independent star spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds for a new interview and noted that he’s working through the injury and will do so through WrestleMania weekend, when his Spring Break show takes place as part of The Collective.

“I’m wrestling right now with a torn bicep, completely ruptured,” Janela said. “Usually, surgery is required with a rupture as bad as mine, but with Spring Break coming up and WrestleMania weekend, I opted not to do the surgery. I wrestled Paul Walter Hauser, famous Hollywood actor, Golden Globe and Emmy winner, this past weekend in Seattle. We had a great match. Eight star match. I wrestled with a torn bicep and it was a rough one and a hard one to get through. Every bump I took, I felt it in my bicep. The bicep is halfway up the arm.”

He continued, “It’s a shame because I was getting in such good shape. By the summer, I would have been in maybe the best physical condition I’ve ever been in. It’s completely torn. I’m going to fight through it. J-Cup without a torn bicep is a grueling tournament, it’s four rounds. First year, I made it to the third round. Last year, I made it to the second round. This year, I’m going all the way with a torn bicep.”

Janela will be part of the Jersey J-Cup this weekend, facing Atticus Cogar in the first round.