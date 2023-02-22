Joey Janela Reflects On His Recent Match With Paul London, Convincing London To Dive

Joey Janela faced off with Paul London and others on a AIW show earlier this month, and he recently reflected on the match. Janela spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his match with London, Wes Barkley and Derek Dillinger at AIW: “I got Paul London a little wild for that match, in the back. Paul London is the man. It’s the first time I’ve ever met him, honestly. We share the same fan chant of ‘please don’t die.’ We have that connection and we clicked. Now, me and Paul London are [tight]. I’m trying to get Paul London to do another run. He said he was ready.”

On wanting to help London out: “I said I would help him out, whatever he needs. I’ll let promoters know that he’s ready to go. I’ll definitely help him out, for sure. He’s a good guy. I had the Best of Paul London on DVD in high school. He was a trendsetter and somebody that was an unlikely guy to get to WWE. He was one of the guys that started that trend of getting guys hired from independent wrestling and seeing how they fared on a bigger and national stage.”

On London’s performance in the match: “He was bumping his ass off. He didn’t want to dive, I forced him to dive. I said, ‘you have to dive. I’ll catch you if it ends my own life.’ I convinced him to dive. He said, ‘you’re trying to expose me.’ ‘No, I’m trying to make Paul London great again.’ I’m gonna get the hat made, ‘Make Paul London Great Again 2023.'”