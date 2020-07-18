Joey Ryan Address Recent Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him, Reactivates Social Media Accounts

Joey Ryan has uploaded a new hour-long video to Youtube in which he addresses the accusations of sexual misconduct against him. These claims resulted in him getting fired from Impact Wrestling and his own promotion, Bar Wrestling, shutting down.

Ryan has been accused by at least sixteen women. While some of the people who knew him were shocked, others claim they knew about them before they became public.

In the video, he said the reason he had been silent was because his therapist told him to take a break from social media and his attorney advised him not to comment until he could review the claims and the evidence Ryan had to deny them.

At one point, he said that he’s never been ‘sexually charged’ or ‘turned on’ during wrestling and is able to keep his wrestling and personal lives separate. He then proceeds to address every claim against him, explaining his side of the story and in some cases, providing evidence (including text messages and DMs) to back up his side of the story. In some of those same instances, he calls the character of his accusers into question. You can see the entire video below.

In related news, Ryan has also reactivated his social media accounts.