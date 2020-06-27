More on Reaction to Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Joey Ryan, Closest Friends Were Shocked

New details have come out regarding Joey Ryan’s sexual misconduct allegations and the reactions of those close to him regarding them. As previously reported, people close to Ryan were reportedly in shock about the accusations by at least 16 women that Ryan had engaged in inappropriate sexual actions toward them ranging from harassment to sexual assault. The WON reports that his closest friends had no idea about Ryan’s actions and that some of the people who knew him were in “deep depression and soul-searching” as they tried to process the news.

According to the Newsletter, not everyone was so shocked though. One major independent promoter said that he had heard about the allegations before and that was specifically why he never booked Ryan. He also said that he believes more people knew about them. On the flip side, one promoter said that Ryan was a model employee and added he had never heard any rumors.

One of the people considered to be Ryan’s closest friends, who is not directly in the industry, told the WON, “To say this was shocking was an understatement. I’ve known him 20 years and have never seen this side. It feels like when the news interviews a murderer’s family and they say they had no idea.”

Ryan has been released by Impact Wrestling following the allegations, and his Bar Wrestling promotion has been shut down.