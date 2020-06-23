Impact Wrestling Releases Joey Ryan & Dave Crist, Michael Elgin Suspended

It’s official: Joey Ryan and Dave Crist are gone from Impact Wrestling, while Michael Elgin is suspended. Impact announced on Monday night that Ryan and Crist have had their contracts terminated effective immediately, while the company has “suspended Michael Elgin pending further review of allegations of misconduct.”

Ryan has been hit by at least 15 allegations of sexual misconduct in the last several days as wrestlers have spoken out to tell their stories of abuse, which led to his Bar Wrestling promotion shutting down. Crist has also been accused of sexual misconduct, specifically of sexually grooming a woman and sending her unwanted explicit photos, as well as an accusation of abuse and sexual assault by an ex-girlfriend.

Elgin, meanwhile, was accused of sending unwanted sexual photos which has brought allegations back to light of other past misdeeds such as his alleged cover-up of a wrestler who worked for his Glory Pro Wrestling company and was accused of sexual assault in 2017.

Ryan was set to be part of a six-man tag team match along with Rob Van Dam and Jacob Crist against Crazzy Steve and two mystery wrestlers on this week’s Impact, but PWInsider reports that the company worked all day on Monday to remove any traces of Ryan from the show and the match will not be shown. There is no word on how Jacob Crist, RVD or Katie Forbes will be used going forward, though Impact has removed Dave Crist and #CancelCulture (which served as the profile page for all its members) from its official website already.