Bar Wrestling Closes After Joey Ryan Sexual Misconduct Allegations, More Accusations Surface

As we previously reported, several people came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Joey Ryan, who released a statement and then deleted his Twitter account. The statement featured Ryan apologizing for his actions but noting he wouldn’t comment specifically on allegations due to the advice of his lawyer. The Twitter account for Ryan’s promotion, Bar Wrestling, also went offline.

SoCal Uncensored reports that Bar Wrestling has closed as a result of the accusations, as sources claim that the promotion ‘is done’. The Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles, where Bar Wrestling held its shows, ended their relationship with the company yesterday. Meanwhile, their video library is no longer available on the Highspots Wrestling Network. The company has yet to release a statement, but had been on hiatus since March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They had reportedly been contacting talent for an empty arena, online-only event for next month, but were told on Friday that it wouldn’t happen when claims began to pop up online.

This comes as more allegations against Ryan have surfaced. The report says there have been at least fifteen, including former Mae Young Classic competitor Vanessa Kraven, Rok-C and Jetta. There were also a couple of claims from victims that wanted to remain anonymous.

Kraven said that Joey Ryan made her feel uncomfortable on multiple occasions, and filmed her for the ‘Candice and Joey’ Youtube show without her permission, with lingering shots on various parts of her body.

Jetta, meanwhile, wrote on Twitter: “Two weeks after your proposed to your now wife you made sure me and you were the only ones in a taxi back to the hotel, you kept trying to hold me hand no matter how many times I told you to get the fuck off me. I told you I wasn’t interested.”

Finally, Rok-C, who made her wrestling debut at the age of 14, said Ryan frequently flirted with her when she was still underage, noting he told her that he felt bad for doing so because she was 17 at the time. When she turned 18, she claims that he made sexual offers to her and made her feel uncomfortable. She added that when she told promoters about it, they said that was ‘just the way Joey is’.