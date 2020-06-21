Joey Janela Says Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Joey Ryan Are ‘100% True,’ Ryan Nemeth Backs Allegations

Joey Ryan’s statement in regard to the sexual misconduct allegations against him isn’t doing much to help him, and Joey Janela had a very pointed response to it. As previously reported, Ryan posted a lengthy statement to Twitter in which he said that while his lawyer has told him not to address specifics in the multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against him, he wanted to take responsibility for not always treating people with respect and acknowledged that it was possible that it is possible he pursued people who were not interested in him, invaded their personal space, and made them feel uncomfortable. Ryan also said that he began attending counseling in late 2018 and is still doing so.

Janela was among many people who weren’t pleased with the statement, posting to Twitter to take some very direct shots at Ryan and saying, “the allegations him now and about to come out about him without an doubt are 100% true.”

In addition, Ryan Nemeth has taken to Twitter to level his own shots at Ryan. Nemeth, the brother of WWE star Dolph Ziggler who worked in NXT as Briley Pierce, accused Ryan of “assaulting women for your entire wrestling ‘career'” and said that he stopped taking bookings for Ryan’s Bar Wrestling “as I found out who he is, and what he does. I wish there were more who did the same”:

This dude is a lying sack of fucking shit, I used to be friends with Joey but the allegations him now and about to come out about him without an doubt are 100% true… https://t.co/5E9181Z7Ay — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 21, 2020

If you’ve been assaulting women for your entire wrestling “career” …you can’t blame it on a dick flip or relationship issues. You’re a fucking loser, a liar, and a monster. You deserve to be exposed and ended. — Ryan Nemeth (@HotYoungBriley) June 21, 2020