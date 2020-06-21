wrestling / News

Joey Janela Says Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Joey Ryan Are ‘100% True,’ Ryan Nemeth Backs Allegations

June 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joey Ryan

Joey Ryan’s statement in regard to the sexual misconduct allegations against him isn’t doing much to help him, and Joey Janela had a very pointed response to it. As previously reported, Ryan posted a lengthy statement to Twitter in which he said that while his lawyer has told him not to address specifics in the multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against him, he wanted to take responsibility for not always treating people with respect and acknowledged that it was possible that it is possible he pursued people who were not interested in him, invaded their personal space, and made them feel uncomfortable. Ryan also said that he began attending counseling in late 2018 and is still doing so.

Janela was among many people who weren’t pleased with the statement, posting to Twitter to take some very direct shots at Ryan and saying, “the allegations him now and about to come out about him without an doubt are 100% true.”

In addition, Ryan Nemeth has taken to Twitter to level his own shots at Ryan. Nemeth, the brother of WWE star Dolph Ziggler who worked in NXT as Briley Pierce, accused Ryan of “assaulting women for your entire wrestling ‘career'” and said that he stopped taking bookings for Ryan’s Bar Wrestling “as I found out who he is, and what he does. I wish there were more who did the same”:

