Dave Crist Believed To Be Done With Impact Wrestling, Was Allegedly On The Way Out Before Accusations

As we previously reported, Anthem Media recently released a statement concerning sexual misconduct accusations against Joey Ryan, Dave Crist, and Michael Elgin. Crist in particular was accused of sexually grooming a woman and sending her unwanted explicit photos. Anthem said that they were looking into the situation to ‘determine an appropriate course of action.’

According to PWInsider, Crist was believed to be on the way out of Impact prior to these accusations anyway. Several wrestlers stated they believed he was done, as most of the roster has turned against him recently. At the last TV taping (where his brother Jake turned on him on TV), he was not allowed to dress in the locker room. It’s not expected he will be with the company much longer.