wrestling / News

Anthem Issues Statement Regarding Sexual Misconduct Accusations Against Impact Talent

June 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joey Ryan

Anthem has issued a statement following sexual misconduct allegations against Impact stars including Joey Ryan, Dave Crist, and Michael Elgin. As reported, Ryan was accused of sexual assault by a woman amid the #SpeakingOut movement alleging sexual misconduct in the industry, while Elgin was accused of sending unwanted sexual photos. Crist has also been accused by independent talent Ziggy Haim of sexually grooming her and sending her unwanted sexual photos.

Anthem issued a statement to PWInsider which read:

It is a core value of the Anthem organization that we conduct our business with respect and integrity, providing a safe and secure work environment for our employees and performers.

We are following carefully the various allegations being made through social media, and are reviewing all incidents involving Impact Wrestling talent and personnel to determine an appropriate course of action.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Anthem Media, Impact Wrestling, Joey Ryan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading