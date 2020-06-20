Anthem Issues Statement Regarding Sexual Misconduct Accusations Against Impact Talent

Anthem has issued a statement following sexual misconduct allegations against Impact stars including Joey Ryan, Dave Crist, and Michael Elgin. As reported, Ryan was accused of sexual assault by a woman amid the #SpeakingOut movement alleging sexual misconduct in the industry, while Elgin was accused of sending unwanted sexual photos. Crist has also been accused by independent talent Ziggy Haim of sexually grooming her and sending her unwanted sexual photos.

when i was still training i was 100% groomed and sent unwanted photos by dave crist but any time i spoke about it i felt like i didn’t have a voice because i was a 20 year old trainee or was laughed at because ‘hE sHoWs EvErYoNe HiS dIcK’.

Anthem issued a statement to PWInsider which read:

It is a core value of the Anthem organization that we conduct our business with respect and integrity, providing a safe and secure work environment for our employees and performers.

We are following carefully the various allegations being made through social media, and are reviewing all incidents involving Impact Wrestling talent and personnel to determine an appropriate course of action.