John Cena Comments on Receiving The SI Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

John Cena received the 2018 Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award for his leadership as a philanthropist on Tuesday night. Cena was presented the award at SI’s Sportsperson of the Year event at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Los Angeles, here are highlights of his speech, via Wrestling Inc…

“I’ve just been given the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award here at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards,” Cena said. “It’s truly moving to see some of of those moments back and get to re-live some of those moments. To be mentioned in the same sentence as Ali, let alone a respectable comparison, comparable legacy is simply incredible. I just wanted to say that I accepted this award tonight on behalf of all the WWE Superstars because I believe if put in my shoes, they would all make the exact same choice. Tonight is a wonderful night for WWE because here I am, a sports entertainer, being awarded a tremendous honor among athletes. It’s not something that probably would have happened a few years ago but it’s amazing to see culture change, and people have open minds about what we do, and accept us for just being damn good at what we do. I’m actually sending this award to Connecticut so it’s going to be displayed in WWE headquarters because that’s where it belongs. It’s part of all of us, it’s for all of us. I’m headed onto Hong Kong to keep that legacy thing going. Like I said, I love what I do and I’m going to be doing what I love and tonight was a tremendous honor. So thank you, Sports Illustrated.”

“This is part of us … this for all of us.” – @JohnCena on receiving the @SInow Muhammad Ali Legacy Award tonight in Los Angeles, CA! pic.twitter.com/vu81ffuqCT — WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2018

Tonight was for “us.” The privilege we have to entertain fans young and old has opened to the possibilities of what can be accomplished in and out of the ring. Thank you @SINow for this amazing honor and @TheRealLailaAli @ikebarinholtz for presenting tonight. Now…back to work! https://t.co/JvCa5DMOOa — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 12, 2018