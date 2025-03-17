John Cena Explains Heel Turn On WWE Raw

John Cena’s appearance on WWE Raw was met with a chorus of boos, despite his familiar theme music and attire. The arena was a sea of divided chants, “Let’s Go, Cena” battling “Cena Sucks.” When he feigned leaving the ring, the crowd’s boos intensified, followed by chants of “Sold Out.”

Cena’s promo was a raw, emotional outburst. He accused the fans of an abusive relationship, claiming 25 years of bullying and unreasonable expectations. He rejected the labels of babyface or heel, asserting his humanity and detailing the constant negativity he’d endured. He recalled his initial unpopularity, the brief period of acceptance, and the subsequent backlash as he achieved success. He argued that his retirement announcement, intended as a final gesture of goodwill, was also met with negativity.

Cena expressed frustration at the fans’ lack of concern for his well-being, their desire for constant entertainment without considering his feelings. He explained that his unchanged appearance was a deliberate attempt to show them the impact of their actions. He accused the fans of using him as a joke and a toy, and of stealing his words while contributing nothing. He declared their relationship “toxic” and announced his intention to end it.

Cody Rhodes then entered the arena to a thunderous ovation. He countered Cena’s claims, arguing that the fans’ tough treatment stemmed from their belief in his resilience. Rhodes demanded Cena address him as “WWE Champion,” not “Kid,” and expressed disappointment at Cena’s current persona. He warned Cena that this “whiny” version would be swiftly defeated at WrestleMania, and then left the ring.

