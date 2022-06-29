John Cena Legacy WWE Championship Belt Unveiled

– Fans can now celebrate the 20th anniversary of John Cena’s WWE debut with their own, official John Legacy Legacy Championship title belt. During today’s edition of The Bump, WWE unveiled a new John Cena-themed legacy title, which you can view below.

The new championship title will be available for pre-order on WWE Shop later in July. It will be limited to only 500 pieces made. The title belt features side plates that say “U Can’t See Me” and “Hustle Loyalty Respect.” It also features a spinning center plate similar to John Cena’s old title belts.