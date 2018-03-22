wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Talks Connor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather in WWE, Mustafa Ali Comments on His WrestleMania Opportunity, WWE Celebrates Ella Fitzgerald
– TMZ recently asked John Cena how Connor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather would do in WWE. He responded with the following…
“Floyd has been in a WWE ring before and he did quite well. And I’ve said Connor would do quite well, so it seems like a decent combination, right?”
– WWE posted the following, paying tribute to Ella Fitzgerald in celebration of Women’s History Month…
.@WWE pays tribute to "The First Lady of Song," jazz legend #EllaFitzgerald, in celebration of #WomensHistoryMonth. #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/MiJFTYprB6
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2018
– Here is Mustafa Ali, commenting on his WrestleMania shot at the cruiserweight title…
He's @MustafaAliWWE, and he's READY for his opportunity at @WrestleMania! #205Live pic.twitter.com/qSraUKPiIL
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2018