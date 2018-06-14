Johnny Gargano Issues His Final Warning to Tommaso Ciampa

Johnny Gargano spoke with WWE.com ahead of Saturday’s Takeover match with Tommaso Ciampa and sent him a final message…

On The First match With Ciampa: I needed to win that last match. I needed to defeat Tommaso Ciampa in the middle of the ring to get my NXT career back. Yes, it was unsanctioned, but I knew after it was over that the war was just beginning. With the mindset I’m in and everything that has escalated from that moment, from costing me my NXT Title shot to putting me back in the hospital and bringing my wife into this. Our match in New Orleans will look like a walk in the park compared to this Street Fight.

On Rematching In The City Ciampa Turned on Him: I believe that everything happens for a reason. One year ago, my “best friend” blindsided me and turned my world upside-down in Chicago. I left the Allstate Arena in an ambulance, I woke up in a hospital bed and had no idea what happened or who put me there. This time around, I have the very rare opportunity to return the favor. I want him to take that same ambulance ride and wake up in that same hospital bed alone and afraid. I want Ciampa to feel every ounce of pain and horror I did, except he’s going to know deep down inside exactly who put him there.

On His Objective on Saturday: I have one objective: End Tommaso Ciampa. I don’t want to win. The minute he taps out or his shoulders are pinned to the mat, and that bell rings and the match is over and I can’t touch him —that’s the easy way out for him. This match ends when he does.

On His Final message to Ciampa: I told you that you had no idea what you’ve created. Johnny Wrestling will not be in Chicago. I’m not coming for a wrestling match. I’m coming for a fight. When I saw that blood drip from your head, I realized exactly what I needed to become to finish this once and for all. It takes a Psycho Killer to destroy a Psycho Killer.