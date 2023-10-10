wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa Revive the Glorious Bomb

October 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– DIY isn’t the only reunion that’s taken place in WWE this month. The Glorious Bomb made its long-awaited return earlier tonight with a new video shared by Johnny Gargano on his X account.

Gargano wrote, “#DIY is back on Monday Night RAW! … and there’s only one way to celebrate! #GLORIOUSBOMB!” YOu can check out that new edition of the Glorious Bomb below:

