wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa Revive the Glorious Bomb
October 9, 2023 | Posted by
– DIY isn’t the only reunion that’s taken place in WWE this month. The Glorious Bomb made its long-awaited return earlier tonight with a new video shared by Johnny Gargano on his X account.
Gargano wrote, “#DIY is back on Monday Night RAW! … and there’s only one way to celebrate! #GLORIOUSBOMB!” YOu can check out that new edition of the Glorious Bomb below:
#DIY is back on Monday Night RAW!
… and there's only one way to celebrate!#GLORIOUSBOMB! pic.twitter.com/BRkKvHANNH
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 9, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger On If Cody Rhodes Missed His Moment at WWE Wrestlemania 39
- Arn Anderson On WCW Moving TV Tapings To Disney Studios, Impact On The Talent
- Matt Hardy Says The Hardys vs. Adam Copeland & Christian Cage In AEW Is ‘A Long Ways Away’
- Note on Damian Priest Not Being Cleared for Raw, WWE Loading Up Shows This Week