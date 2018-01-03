Johnny Impact Says The 6-Sided Ring Seems Unnecessary, Says He’d Love to Work For NJPW

– Johnny Impact recently appeared on The Ross Report (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On The 6-Sided Ring: “AAA uses the six-sided ring, Impact uses them as well. Minor differences, like the corners are a little more unstable,” he said. “I don’t think there is a major difference to the people who are watching the show, but to me, the six-sided ring seems a little bit unnecessary.”

On What Wrestling Should Be: “Best way to explain it is that wrestling should be an escapism; you shouldn’t have to sit there and try to process a six-sided ring,” Morrison said. “You have to get lost inside the characters, and if they are not, then something isn’t working.”

On NJPW: “It is really the coolest wrestling that exists right now; perhaps number 2 behind WWE. I would love to go over there and wrestle more. They have a roster full of characters,” he said. “After watching them, after not watching them for a while, I felt captivated by the cast of characters that really felt like they knew what they were doing. They have a specific style that made it feel interesting to me. Every once in awhile you hit fire; whether it’s the popularity of independent wrestling, or the sentiment that WWE has grown a little bit stale. It’s the perfect alternative to me.”