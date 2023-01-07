Join 411’s Live AEW Battle of the Belts V Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live AEW Battle of the Belts IV coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here tonight as we’re in a second hour of AEW television. The company’s TNT special is airing tonight right after Rampage because why not? Tonight’s show has three matches as The Acclaimed defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Skye Blue is the latest to attempt to win the TBS Championship from Jade Cargill, and Orange Cassidy defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Kip Sabian. Should be a fun little show, and let’s just get right into it.

* We’re live immediately following Rampage and Darby Allin is exiting the ring, commiserating with fans as we start the show in Portland!

AEW World Tag Team Championship No Holds Barred Match

The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett

Max Caster raps about Jeff Jarrett being the new January 6th and Vince McMahon, while Lethal is chowing on Sanjay’s pencil. Portland is a Scissoring City — which should suprise no Portlander. (I’ll be making Portland jokes the whole hour.)

The match starts with a brawl as Jarrett slams Caster into the guardrail and hits him with a chair, while Lethal has locked in a figure four on the stage. Caster comes back and battles with Jarrett while Bowens reverses the Figure Four and rolls down the ramp. Jarrett grabs Bowns and rolls him in the ring, they start trading shots and Bowens takes over. Bowens goes into the corner, boot to Jarrett, flipping neckbreaker and cover for two.

Jarrett into the ropes but kicks Bowens, Lethal tags in and gets kicked in the gut. Bowens with repeated shots to Lethal’s head, he tags in Caster and they hit a double suplex. Caster cover for two. Caster sent into the ropes, he ducks and slides out of the ring, smacks Satnam, then back in for a dropkick to Lethal.

Bowens tags back in, double whi9p into the corner, Bowens and Caster both nail Lethal and he gets bodyslammed down. They go for the Wassup headbutt but Jarrett knocks Bowens off the top and Lethal dives onto Bowens. Jarrett in the ring with a rabbit punch to Caster to knock him out of the ring, Jarrett and Lethal showboat and we go to PIP break.

Back from break and Bowens is trading shots with Lethal in the ring. They go into the ropes and Bowens lariats Lethal hard. Bowens crawls for the tag and Caster’s in, Jarrett’s in. Caster runs wild, chop and superkick to Jarrett. Angle Slamfrom Caster followed by an ankle lock, Jarrett almost gets to the ropes but Caster pulls him back and locks it in. Lethal goes up top — and elbow drop to the ref!!

Billy Gunn is in now and clotheslines Jarrett over the rope, while Satnam Sing pulls Caster out and slams him into the ringsteps. Leg facebuster by Bowens, no ref to cover, a ref finally comes out and it’s only two.

Lethal has set up the guitar, Max takes him out but Jarrett has the guitar. He goes to swing but Billy is in. Low blow to Billy Gunn, and Bowens has the boombox! But Sanjay Dutt trips Bowens into the boombox!

Daddy Ass has the guitar! But Satnam Singh is in — he eats the guitar! Stroke from Jarrett to Gunn! Superkick to Jarrett by Bowens. Caster wipes out Jarrett — double choke slam from Singh! Choke slam to the referee! Singh destroyed everyone! Dutt is in the ring and he gets the ref jersey from Singh. Lethal with the Lethal Injection! Cover for two but Aubrey pulls Lethal out! Dutt and Edwards both enter the ring, and Aubrey snaps his pencil and shoves him! Arrival from Bowens and Mic Drop onto Lethal! That’s it!

Winner: The Acclaimed (10:57)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Wild, overbooked as hell and a lot of fun. I don’t mind overbooked messes when they’re done right and this wasn’t fantastic or anything but I dug what they did here.

The Acclaimed celebrate with some hipsters at ringside that probably like to lecture girls at Powell’s City of Books about some pseudo-philosophical nonsense, and then pose with the titles.

* Powerhouse Hobbs says the Book of Hobbs is sacred to him and every ounce of blood he’s shed, every ounce of pain is in it. And everything that’s happened to him is gonna happen to us.