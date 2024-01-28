Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our weekly live coverage of AEW Collision here on 411mania. It’s been quite the whirlwind of a week in the wrestling world, and while there are obviously strong and visceral emotions flying around, I have nothing ‘useful’ to add to the Vince McMahon allegations. Because of the allegations, there’s a very real chance there could be people checking out AEW for the first time tonight instead of the Royal Rumble, so I’m choosing to focus on tonight’s product instead. At its core, wrestling provides us with escapism from real world problems, so this goes out to anyone hoping to get away from the grim reality of what’s been going on in the McMahon camp.

Regardless of the events of this past week, it’s a brave move to program against the Rumble, but Tony Khan has certainly stacked the card for a PPV-quality offering. My jaw dropped when Khan announced Danielson vs Nagata on Wednesday – Nagata can still go so that has big banger potential. It’ll be a treat to see Serena Deeb step back inside the ring as she makes her return to in-ring competition after a long spell, and Mariah May will be in singles action too – the women’s division has strong representation tonight. Oraneg Cassidy defends the International Championship against Komander but the big one tonight is of course the Trios Elimination Cage match, pitting FTR and Daniel Garcia against the House of Black. This is the culmination of weeks if not months of back and forth between these guys, and if their previous encounters are anything to go by, we are in store for a classic.

By the way, in case you missed it, make sure you check out the promo from Matt Menard regarding tonight’s cage match, which AEW posted on X/Twitter last night – really fantastic stuff, showing a more restrained and emotional side of him. Now, on with the show!

Location: Bossier City, LA

Venue: Brookshire Grocery Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Kevin Kelly & Tony Schiavone