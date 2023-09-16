Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome one and all the latest instalment of 411’s live coverage for AEW Collision!

I’ve just got back from the GCW show here in England, which was a bucket full of dumb fun. Arez vs Latigo vs Gringo Loco smashed it out of the park, having a tremendous triple threat spotfest. As such, I’m fully in the mood for some more wrasslin’ tonight. Bring it on!

Tonight, the road to WrestleDream on October 1st continues to heat up, and Kris Statlander makes her second defence this week of the TBS championship against Britt Baker, having defeated the returning Jade Cargill last night on Rampage. I was hyped for Cargill’s return last week, so it’s a bummer if the contract rumors turn out to be true and she is indeed headed to WWE. Regardless, Statlander vs Baker could be a cracking match tonight – I seem to recall their All Out 2021 match being a ton of fun.

Plus, dig out those bingo cards as we have a SCORPIO SKY SIGHTING as he is set to go one on one with Andrade El Idolo tonight. Elsewhere, FTR defend the tag team championships against the Iron Savages, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli face Starks & Big Bill, and more. LET’S GO!

Location: State College, PA

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Kevin Kelly