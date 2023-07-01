Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everybody and welcome to 411’s live coverage of AEW Collision! A blockbuster Saturday for wrestling, with WWE Money in the Bank in the books, not to mention we’re all still recovering from the sheer TREMENDOUSNESS of Forbidden Door last weekend. And hey, AEW Fight Forever is out – did any of you fine folk make a Day One purchase? Looks like the gameplay is a total blast, even if the whole package isn’t as ironed out as it might have been.

Collision should be a fun one tonight – spoilers are available here if you wish to get a look ahead. Officially announced for the show, we’ll see the continuation of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, with Starks vs Juice, Hobbs vs Dustin Rhodes, and Joe vs Strong all confirmed. With the winner of Joe/Strong facing CM Punk, all eyes will be on this one as we edge closer and closer to a Joe vs Punk rematch in 2023.

MJF and Miro are both scheduled to be in action, plus Kris Statlander defends the TBS Championship. So let’s get to it – now gimme some of that Elton John…

Update: Looks like they’ve pushed back the start time an hour? I’m watching on FiteTV – I assume this is the case on TNT too? Regardless, fear not, I’ll be here!

Update x2: So apparently the late start time is just on FiteTV. Terrific! Apologies folks, we’ll be an hour behind.

Location: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Arena: FirstOntario Centre

Commentators: Kevin Kelly & Nigel McGuinness

Time to play some catch up. Here goes!

Hobbs and Rhodes hype up their tournament match, followed by Roderick Strong, who mentions his match with Joe tonight is the first time they’ve gone one on one in 17 years. Samoa Joe says Strong will be found wanting, and he’ll be the next Owen Hart Cup Tournament champion. HIT THOSE OPENING CREDS!

We kick things off with our World Champion making his Collision debut. MJF is in the house! He’s in his wrestling attire and we are getting straight into the action.

Match One: MJF vs Kip Morst.

Morst is the hometown…uh… ‘hero’ and MJF strikes immediately, clobbering him from behind in the turnbuckle. He stomps him down, gets him to his feet and nails his signature Heatseeker middle rope piledriver, but stops the pinfall attempt at 2. Instead he locks in a LeBell Lock and Morst has to tap.

Your winner by submission: MJF

Rating: SQUASH!

MJF grabs the mic and lays into the crowd. He was supposed to have a day off but he had to come to crappy ass Hamilton, which is filled with the dumbest, most worthless pieces of trash he’s ever seen. He’ll beat anyone who walks through that curtain who’s from Hamilton, and he’ll even put his World title on the line.

Another local jobber walks out…but here comes Ethan Page, marching right past him! Page calls for a mic. MJF says this is cute, but Ethan swipes the mic right out of his hands.

Page knows MJF was about to say he’s not on MJF’s level, but Page says no one knows what he’s capable of, and Page wants to remind everyone of the cloth he’s cut from.

Page’s father had a job down the road as a general laborer, and his family told him to be happy as that’s all he can do. But he taught Page never to listen to people like that; the lazy, the spoonfed, the chosen. MJF is not like Ethan’s father, who went on to be the president of multiple companies, and he showed Page the way. Page says he isn’t like MJF – he’s not a Bare Minimum Bitch!

Ethan says MJF is not ‘his’ World champion. When this company needs something, they don’t call MJF, they call Ethan Page. He’s always here, for the fans, for the company, for those three letter AEW.

Ethan’s wife asked him when the company is going to pay him back for all the extra shit he has to do, and Ethan replied ‘in due time.’ Well that time is now! MJF, how about you be a man and put the title on the line…right here, right now, against Ethan Page. MJF accepts and the match is made official!

Match Two: AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs Ethan Page