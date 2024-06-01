Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Good evening, friends! I’ve been checking out GCW’s Tournament of Survival (review coming later on!) and my deathmatch quota has reached its max, so now it’s time to get my fix of good ol’ traditional wrasslin’.

It’s a tape delayed episode of AEW Collision tonight, but that certainly hasn’t resulted in a throwaway card, as we have Will Ospreay defending the International championship against Kyle O’Reilly in a match that has serious banger potential. Moreover, we have the Collision return of THE WORKHORSEMEN going up against Garcia and Shibata, and I’ll be damned if they don’t pull off their usual deal of packing as much into their allotted time as possible before doing the job. Those guys rule.

Alright, enough talk. It’s Saturday, and I have it on good authority that Saturday is alright for fighting. LET’S GOOOOO.

Location: Palm Springs, CA

Venue: Acrisure Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

Post opening credits, Tony Schiavone is in the middle of the ring to bring out Dax and Cash, FTR! Schiavone says Anarchy in the Arena was something to behold, and he thanks FTR for joining him. Cash thanks everyone watching, but he feels a little embarrassed to stand here, knowing they failed this past Sunday. It’s hard for them accept it, but they will. They knew what they were facing. He said the Elite would have to kill them, that they would die for AEW, but they ain’t dead yet.

Dax says he can’t lie, he didn’t want to come out here tonight, the feeling of letting his company down, letting his teammates down. The images of Darby Allin hanging from the rafters, watching Danielson get mugged by four guys, he’s struggled with that this week. Dax wonders if it’s even worth it anymore. Dax said he took a shot of tequila and realised by God it’s worth it. He will continue to fight for everyone in the back for this company. Until he’s six feet in the ground, the Elite will have to worry about him being around the corner. One day Danielson will be back, along with Darby Allin, and FTR, and it will be the Summer of All Elite. Top Guys, out.

We head to some backstage footage of Jack Perry after Double or Nothing last week. Perry says that’s the kind of sacrifice he had to make to prove that he believes in the spirit of this company, even when it turned his back on him. He will continue to fight, continue to sacrifice, and people can hate him or come with him. He will shape the future through blood, sweat, and fire. That was pretty good.

We cut to footage from Dynamite as the Elite tried to make Jack Perry the new TNT champion, only for new interim EVP Christopher Daniels to announce qualifiying matches for a ladder match for the vacant TNT title at Forbidden Door.

Match One: Roderick Strong vs Lio Rush

Strong hits a knee to the midsection and WAILS away on Rush in the corner. Huge chop to the chest, I love it when Strong goes into Beast Mode. Cjoke against the ropes, but Strong breaks before 5. Lio tries to fight back, cut off with another knee to the midsection. Biiig gutbuster connects from Strong, another chop that honestly rings through the arena. Strong plants Lio with a front face slam and Lio is reeling. Release butterfly suplex, and now Strong pulls back the arm, grabbing a handful of hair while he’s at it. Matt Taven starts wearing Lio’s coat at ringside, just for the hell of it.

Lio avoids an irish whip into the buckles, sends Strong to the outside, suicide dive connects. And again! Strong’s back goes into the announce table. Back in the ring, Lio gets a 2 count and applies a sleeper. Strong gets to his feet, backs into the corner to break the hold. Snapmare by Lio, chinlock applied. Lio up on the buckles, but Strong pulls him off into a backbreaker across the knee!

Strong grounds Rush and locks in a half Camel Cluitch, but Lio fights out of it with a chinbreaker. Strong quickly regains control with an Olympic Slam, which gets a 2. Rush is whipped HARD into the buckles, falling to the outside, where Taven gets in a cheap shot. Strong drops to his knees and waits for Lio to crawl back in the ring. He goes for a suplex, Lio avoids it and avoids a series of offense, eventually getting a spin kick to the head on Strong! Rollup by Rush for 2, satellite DDT follows and gets a 2. Lio goes up top, Taven gets up on the apron for the distraction, but it’s not enough, and Lio hits a moonsault to the outside to take both members out…but Strong follows up with a dive of his own! In the ring, Rush avoids the End of Heartache, gets the bottom rope stunner for 1, 2, NO!

Lio Rush again takes out Taven and Bennet, he goes for the frog splash but Strong gets the knees up! End of Heartache connects for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Time: 10:38

Rating: ***1/4 – THIS Roderick Strong is glorious. Lio played his role perfectly here with flashes of hope spots, but this was about Strong beating him up and looking like a boss. Mission accomplished.

We hear from Kyle O’Reilly backstage, and he faces one of the greatest wrestlers alive today in Will Ospreay. He doesn’t plan on just having a great match tonight. Kyle reminds Ospreay that he’s one of the only guys to kick out of the Hidden Blade. Everyone is overlooking Kyle O’Reilly, but not anymore. He will take his International title, because he refuses to leave Palm Springs empty handed.

Back from commercial, Lexi Nair tries to get a word with Roderick Strong, but he blows past her to find Christopher Daniels and Tony Khan. Haha Strong says that Tony is neck strong, just like him, and Strong thinks he deserves a World title shot. Tony seems to agree and books the match – this Wednesday, Swerve vs Strong for the AEW Championship, the winner faces Ospreay at Forbidden Door.

Match Two: Daniel Garcia & Katsuyori Shibata vs The WorkHorsemen

With Garcia wrestling, his personal commentator Daddy Magic joins the announcer’s desk. Henry and Shibata start out, Henry backs Shibata into the ropes and whips off a few kicks, but Shibata hits a kitchen sink and a PK. Tag to Garcia, running stomp connects on Henry. Garcia is backed into the corner, tag to Drake, who chops Garcia hard. Garcia dodges a chop and hits a volley of strikes and a low dropkick before Shibata tags in, only for Henry to trip him. Drake capitalises with a shining wizard!

Henry and Shibata in again now, knees to the midsection from Henry, but an STO from Shibata allows him to tag in Garcia. A trio of swinging neckbreakers connect for Garcia, they trade go-behinds, but Drake tags himself in, spinning side slam to Garcia! 1, 2, no.

DDT by JD Drake gets a 2 count in the center of the ring. Henry back in, twists the neck of Garcia with his feet, and keeps the feet there in a neck submission as we head to commercial break.

Back from break, Drake is tagging in and they both double team Garcia with clubbing blows in the corner. Garcia fires up after a chop and hits a back drop driver on JD Drake! He makes the tag to Shibata as Henry comes in too. Running boot to the face on Henry. Pump kick to Drake, and now Shibata gets the running corner dropkick to Henry, followed by the floatover suplex for a 2 count. Garcia back in as Shibata softens Henry up for him and Garcia dances! Double knees in the corner and the sitout powerbomb get a 2, but Drake makes the save. Drake sends Shibata outside. Belly to belly suplex on Garcia! Henry with running knees in the corner! Double stomp from Henry, and Drake goes to the top rope, MOONSAULT!! 1, 2, NO! Shibata locks in a sleeper on Henry! And Garcia locks one in on Drake. Henry escapes, wheelkick to Garcia. Ripcord strike by Shibata, and now Shibata locks the sleeper in on Drake. PK, and the jacknife from Garcia is enough to get the pinfall.

Winners: Daniel Garcia & Katsuyori Shibata

Time: 10:10

Rating: ***1/4 – I am begging Tony Khan, do more with the WorkHorsemen because they are AWESOME. Great to see them back in action, and as expected they killed it as they always do. Their offense is just so enjoyable and they need to be more than JTTS.

We hear from Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander backstage. They feel they owe Willow an apology…they wanted it to be something she can relate to, so they got her a basket of garbage. Because Willow is a piece of garbage, according to them. Kris says she will destroy and decimate anyone who gets in her way…and take out the trash.

Match Three: Thunder Rosa vs Reina Dorada

They grapple as the bell rings, Rosa grounds Dorada and gets a front facelock. Arm drag from Dorada, one in return from Rosa. Arm drag off the ropes from Rosa now, stepping up her game. Snap suplex and a cover gets a 2 for Rosa. They trade chops, until Rosa floors Dorada with a forearm, really laying into her. Dominator! 1, 2, NO! Rosa locks in the Money Clip submission (which I still don’t think she has a name for yet?) and Dorada taps.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Time: 3:12

Rating: N/R – Strong showing from Rosa here in the time given, that Dominator was sick!