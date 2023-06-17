Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here, and there are few things in pro wrestling that get my excitement level higher than a brand new TV show. I remember where I was for the first WWF Monday Night Raw, the first WWF SmackDown, the first WCW Monday Nitro, the first AEW Dynamite. Heck, I remember where I was for the first ECW on TNN! So when I heard that AEW was debuting a new Saturday night program and I saw that my schedule was clear that evening, I let the 411 higher-ups know that if they needed somebody to recap & review the show for the masses, I’d be their huckleberry.

Sir Elton John lets us know that Saturday Night is all right for fighting! Kevin Kelly lets us know he’s here with Nigel McGuinness, and the fans chant for CM Punk. CM Punk’s music plays, and here is the Straight Edge Savior! Dasha Gonzalez introduces him to the few Chicagoans that didn’t know who he was. Punk tells us he’s tired of being nice. Gone for 10 months, but he’s still here, but as long as he’s still here this is the professional wrestling business. Never been a popularity contest. He wants to have a conversation about his past. He talks about all the buildings he’s sold out. He’s tired of being nice. He puts over the Chicago wrestling fans. He loves them because they love him. There are some people that hate him for the same reasons the people love him. He is the truth, and the truth is painful. Boo him, cheer him, love him, hate him, you all know he’s right. He’s the one true genuine article in a business full of haters & marks. He’s got a lot of things to get off of his chest. Why would he change? He will always speak truth to power, he will never compromise. There are people that they they are owed an apology. He’s sorry that the only people more offended are the wrestlers you like. Tell me when you think I’m telling lies! He’s got a bag in his hand. He won a dog collar match, so he’s got a bag. He’s also got some shoes in his hands, but nobody can fill those shoes.