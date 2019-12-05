Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

wrestling / News
Csonka's AEW Dynamite Review 12.04.19
Dustin Rhodes & The Young Bucks vs. Santana, Ortiz, & Sammy Guevara: Dustin has Young Bucks themed gear tonight, I love little things like that. Dustin & Sammy begin, with Dustin running wild with shoulder tackles and arm drags. The Bucks join for triple teams until Santana & Ortiz attack. It breaks down, Sammy eats superkicks and Matt hits a high cross to he floor. Nick hits a dive while Dustin hits an apron cannonball. Back in and Matt follows with rolling northern lights suplexes on Sammy and then gets cut off. They buckle bomb Matt and follow with triple teams, picking up a near fall. Santana & Ortiz isolate him and the hand off delayed suplex until Matt escapes and superkicks Sammy. Hot tag to Dustin and my man is moving at 100 miles an hour tonight. Snap slam on Santana and then Sammy. He heads up top and hits the high cross on all three. The destroyer follows on Santana and Ortiz makes the save. Dustin dumps him, looks for shattered drams, but Ortiz attacks with the slapjack. Sammy hits the 630 and that gets 2. Dustin tags in Nick and hot tag Nick runs wild on Sammy, Matt in and hits the spear. Double teams follow for 2 until Ortiz makes the save. He gets dumped and eats a superkick. Santana hits a tope and back in, the Inner Circle isolates Matt and the triple team double stomp follows for 2 as Dustin makes the save. Sammy gets his phone to vlog, heads up top and shooting star presses into double superkicks. The superkicks/shattered reams follow. The triple team Indie taker finishes it. Dustin Rhodes & The Young Bucks defeated Santana, Ortiz, & Sammy Guevara @ 11:00 via pin
Fenix vs. Trent: Chuck & Orange are at ringside. They lock up and Trent grounds the action. Fenix pops up and hits a dropkick. Trent counters the Fenix buster, but Fenix cradles him for 2. Fenix follows with strikes, misses a 619 but Fenix sweeps the legs and hits a superkick. He grounds things and then follows with a dropkick for 2. He lays in strikes, teases the ropewalk and heels it up. Trent fires back with chops, but Fenix quickly cuts him off. The drive by dropkick connects and then rolling thunder gets 2. Fenix heads up top, but Trent dropkicks him out of the air. The half and half follows, To the floor and Trent hits a spear. Back in and Trent follows with the tornado DDT for 2. They work into counters as Fenix hits the powerbomb for 2. Fenix hits the ropewalk kick, but Trent rebounds into a lariat for 2. They battle on the apron, Fenix follows with kicks, and hit a springboard double stomp. Back in and Fenix flies into he knees of Trent. Trent follows with the running knee strike and stuff piledriver for 2. Fenix counters back into a cutter, enziguri and the black thunder driver finishes it. Fenix defeated Trent @ 11:05 via pin
