Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.04.19

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Dustin Rhodes & The Young Bucks vs. Santana, Ortiz, & Sammy Guevara : Dustin has Young Bucks themed gear tonight, I love little things like that. Dustin & Sammy begin, with Dustin running wild with shoulder tackles and arm drags. The Bucks join for triple teams until Santana & Ortiz attack. It breaks down, Sammy eats superkicks and Matt hits a high cross to he floor. Nick hits a dive while Dustin hits an apron cannonball. Back in and Matt follows with rolling northern lights suplexes on Sammy and then gets cut off. They buckle bomb Matt and follow with triple teams, picking up a near fall. Santana & Ortiz isolate him and the hand off delayed suplex until Matt escapes and superkicks Sammy. Hot tag to Dustin and my man is moving at 100 miles an hour tonight. Snap slam on Santana and then Sammy. He heads up top and hits the high cross on all three. The destroyer follows on Santana and Ortiz makes the save. Dustin dumps him, looks for shattered drams, but Ortiz attacks with the slapjack. Sammy hits the 630 and that gets 2. Dustin tags in Nick and hot tag Nick runs wild on Sammy, Matt in and hits the spear. Double teams follow for 2 until Ortiz makes the save. He gets dumped and eats a superkick. Santana hits a tope and back in, the Inner Circle isolates Matt and the triple team double stomp follows for 2 as Dustin makes the save. Sammy gets his phone to vlog, heads up top and shooting star presses into double superkicks. The superkicks/shattered reams follow. The triple team Indie taker finishes it. Dustin Rhodes & The Young Bucks defeated Santana, Ortiz, & Sammy Guevara @ 11:00 via pin