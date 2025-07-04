Update On What’s Going On With Tamina, Who Has Been Absent From WWE TV For Years

Tamina hasn’t been seen on WWE television for over two years, but that doesn’t mean that she isn’t with the company. Fightful Select reports that Snuka is still technically under contract with the company, despite not having wrestled since February of 2023. She is currently not listed on any internal rosters, is not assigned to a brand, and is rarely seen backstage at WWE events. However, WWE has not made any announcement about her release and she hasn’t announced any kind of retirement.

Tamina is the daughter of Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka. She is a former WWE Women’s tag team champion.