Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means!

Y’all I’m just always so excited on Wednesdays!

We start with the sultry sound of Jim Ross, and this bleeds into the introduction of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Out comes Jericho all alone, to await Daniel Garcia’s explanation.

Jericho’s song still gets major love. He says last week there was a bit of an issue with his favorite member of JAS. He invites one of his favorite people in the world, today, Daniel Garcia.

Garcia’s music cuts of Jericho just a tad.

He comes out looking conflicted, but the crowd chants loudly, “You’re a wrestler.”

Jericho says he is trying to be civil, and asks us to shut up. Last week, Garcia had a classic match, and at the end of this match, he slapped Jericho away an Jericho wants an apology.

Garcia says Jericho knew how special a moment it was for him, he knew how special it was to share the ring with Bryan. Thirty minutes with my hero. People are calling it the greatest, he hung with his hero for thirty minutes.

Last week, he had the match of his life, and he wants some random kid, his nephew, to feel the way he felt. When Bryan stuck his hand out, and asked him for respect, he didn’t care if people called him a wrestler or a sports entertainer, he wanted that moment, and Jericho ruined it for him.

Jericho says he’ll have many more moments like that because he is the greatest technical sports entertainer. Jericho wants him to say it, say he’s a sports entertainer.

HERE COMES DANIELSON!!!!

He takes some offense to Jericho tryin to make him something. He tells Garcia that he can be what he wants to be. He respects them WRESTLING last week, and he agrees with all of us – Garcia is a wrestler.

Jericho asks Garcia if he’s really going to do this? He’s a sports entertainer.

Garcia looks awesomely conflicted. Jericho wants to hear it. Garcia tells him to stop it. He has his mento and his hero here and he isn’t going to make his decision in public. Leave him alone.

Garcia goes to leave, Jericho grabs him, Garcia shoves him down to the ground! He still looks shocked at his own actions.

YOU DESERVE IT chant.

Garcia says although he isn’t the biggest fan of sports entertainment, but that was pretty entertainment.

Jericho has a question; why are people calling him the best. He is the greatest. He remembers every hold Stu Hart taught him, and he knows more about wrestling than Bryan ever will. EVAR!

Danielson has a question; say we ask Stu Hart who is better, what do you think he’d say. If we asked jericho’s hero, Owen Hart, who is the better wrestler? Who do you think he’d say? If we wrestled a match right here, who do you think would win that match?

Jericho tells ihm if he wants that, he’s got it. September 4, at All Out.

Bryan laughs it off as Jericho tells him that the last time he was in the ring with Bryan, he choked him out and put him out for two months and he’s going to do it again. Until then, watch your back…

And of course, here’s Hager to attack Bryan from behind with a huge clothesline!



Match 1: Jay Lethal vs Dax Hardwood

Arm drag form jay Lethal. He smirks at the offense. Dax hits yhe ropes, slides under, hip toss from Dax, up kick from Jay, counter to a head scissors, reversal, both men up, and the crowd loves it. Dax with a hard hip toss, Jay lands on his feet, hits a drokick. He sends Dax into the corner and hits a right, Dax fires back with a chop to the chest! Kick from Jay. Hard chop from Jay! Chop from Dax. Rake of the eyes from Lethal, but Dax hits HIM with a thumb t o the eye! Nice. Chops back and forth but Dax gets the upperhand, hits a few of them, whips, and hits a big back body drop to Jay Lethal! Nice! Dac stomps the hand, then pulls back on the nose. Whip to Jay, reversed, Hardwood sends Jay chest first into th corner. Another chop! Good lord!

WE ARE BACK and Jay gets crotched on the top rope! Da with a chop! He hops up to the corner, locks the head, Jay fights back with some uppercuts and sends Dax down flat on his stomach. Jay to the top rope. He dives, and Dax attacks the mid section. GERMAN!!!!! Another waist lock! GERMAN! Left jabs from Dax! Jay returns the facor, hits some rights, misses one, and Dax hits a right hook. Another waist lock, but Jay rolls through, tries for a Figure Four, Da pulls himself to the ropes! Pulls himself up, backbreaker/flatliner from Lethal. Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Chop from jay! Another! Dax to the apron! Dragon Screw from Jay Lethal! Jay hits the ropes, suicide dive to Dax on the outside! He sends Dax back in, grabs the legs, WOO!!! Chop to Dax, and he gets the Figure Four locked in! Rope break again. Jay pulls Dax by the leg, kick from Dax, shoots the legs, gets in a SHARPSHOO—NOOOO Upkicks form Jay! Jay pulls himself up, goes for another Figure Four, small package from Dax for 1..2…NO!!! Huge kick from Jay ot the leg! Lethal Injection attempt, but Da stuffs him, grabs the head, goes for a bukle bomb, bounces Jay off the ropes into a Liger bomb!!! Cover for 1…2…..NO!!!! Dax steps in for a Sharpshooter, presses down for a pni irst, gets a 1..2..NO!!! Sharpshooter!!! Sonjay hops on th paron, Dax sends Jay into him, rollup for 1..2.NO!!! Dax with an O’Connor Roll! 1..2..NO!!! Dax off the ropes, stacks into a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Crowd stands in approval!!! Chop to Jay!

Dax tries for a backslide, Jay turns around, Dax gets a counter for 1..2..NO!! Jay rolls Dax up, holds the trunks! 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Jay Lethal

Holy cow that was amazing! Truly only marred by the rollup ending, but even that somewhat falls in line with who Jay Lethal is being portrayed as, as well as giving an edge for the upcoming trios. I still don’t like it, but at least it can somewhat be explained.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 12:47

Sonjay wants us to give it up for the best in the world, Jay Lethal. He tells Dax that he says it’ll be a trios match, but never said who was part of the team. He’s got the scoop. It’ll be Jay Lethal and two close, personal friends of theirs…

MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS!!!!

Schiavone is backstage with Thunder Rosa. She is in tears. She is heartbroken. She must step down as the champion. She is no longer able to defend the title. She will be back bigger and stronger with a bigger chip on her shoulder.



Match 2: Colten Gunn vs Billy Gunn

Colten quick steps under his dad and hits the corner to prevent any damage. Lockup and a hip toss from Colton. Another lockup into a side headlock, Billy misses a right, whip to the ropes, and Billy with a shoulder tackle.

We are back and Billy is hitting hard axes to the chets. He corners his kid, then looks to beat him down in the corner. He does so, then stmps the kid away. Gunn realizes he’s beating his kid’s ass, and it troubles him a bit.

On the outside, Stokely has the boombox of The Acclaimed, and he attacks Max! Austin sends Anthony into the ring steps! Ref is distracted! Colten with a low blow! Colt 45! Cover! 1..2….3!!!!!



Winner: Colten Gunn

I mean, it’s something…

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 6:12

Stokely enters the ring and hands over two business cards.

Colten and Austin attack Billy Gunn! In come Acclaimed, but The Gunn Club make short work of them.

Swerve’s music hits, and out come he and Lee! Gunn Club runs for it.

Max and Anthony stand up in the ring. They notice Lee and Swerve. Lee helps Billy Gunn up then stares down The Acclaimed.

Backstage, The Lucha Bros are with Schiavone and Ospreay’s crew. Will says they have one mission; more gold for The United Empire.

PAC says they’ve been waiting far too long for this opportunity, so they’ve made a decision. Tonight, they won’t kill then, they’ll murder them. AEW is Death Triangle territory.



Match 3: KiLynn King vs Britt Baker

King tries with a bunch of kicks, Britt side steps after waiting for offense, hits the ropes, slingblade. Britt corners King, hits some rights to the face. Whip to the corner, King flies up, hits a dropkick of the top rope. King hooks up with a Full Nelson, Britt escapes, go behind, rip cord, right hand to the face! Britt with right hands to the face, King fires back, Britt corners her. PITTSBURGH SUCKS chants. King gets major love off the simplest of offense. Good for her. Britt corners her, goes to the outside, pulls the arms of King across the ringpost then boots the face. Britt enters the ring, grabs the hair from behin,d and drives an elbow to the chest. Chinlock from behind into a crucifix pin. Britt shoves King in the face, again. Both girls stand. Right elbows from King! Britt fires back, kicks the leg, King down to her knees. Britt runs for a stomp, King rolls her away, kicks the arm, high kick to the head, GERMAN!!! King with another Nelson attempt, lifting Britt up, spins her down hard with a slam and a cover for 1..2…NO!!! Britt calls for the glove! She puts it on to a chorus of boos.

LOCKJAW TO KING!!! BRITT Takes her time, then locks it in. King submits!

Winner: Britt Baker

The crowd really really helped this match here, particularly the love for King, because she needed it.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 3:46

Britt asks for a mic. She says it’s a shame about Rosa. She wants to remind us though that she wrestled her entire title reign with a broken wrist, because that’s what a champion does. As for the PPV, they still have Toni Storm to deal with. Lucky for her, Toni will finally be on. PPV where someone gives a damn.

Here comes Toni, pissed. She walks down the ramp, but here come Hayter and Rebel! Hayter attacks Toni as Rebel holds a Steeler’s towel up to piss off the crowd.

HERE COMES SHIDA!!!

At All Out, it will be Shida vs Hayter vs King vs Britt Baker for the Interim Title.

Backstage, Swerve and Lee are with The Acclaimed. They love The Acclaimed, and don’t mind coming in to save them. The Acclaimed are ranked. They didn’t save them just because they love them, they also think they’d be worthy opponents at All Out.

Max tells them they don’t need help or praise; they’re the best homegrown tag team in AEW, and they’re the winningest. All Out, they are taking the title because everyone loves The Acclaimed.

Swerve: “Not no more, damn.”

Lol.



Match 4: AEW World Championship Unification Match

CM Punk vs Jon Moxley

Bell rings, and we are hyped. Well, I am. LOCKUP!!! Into the corner. Moxley lets go, backs up…..THEN BEATS DOWN PUNK IN THE CORNER!!!! Moxley screams for Punk to hit him! Punk stands, and obliges! Uppercuts, right hands over and over and over in the corner. Knees to Moxley!! Ref tries to hold him back but he keeps in with the knees. Moxley with a headbutt! He spins for a right, but Punk hits a high roundhouse!!! Punk hurts his foot! He screams in agony. Ref asks for the doc to check on the foot, but Moxley comes out the gate with a huge clothesline!!! ELBOWS FROM ABOVE!! He attacks the chest, then grabs the left leg of Punk and pulls it into Punk’s face!

DEATH RIDER!!!! HOLY SHIT!!!! Moxley points the gun at Punk! He lifts him, another DEATH RIDER!!!! 1……2……3!!!!!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Hole.

Eeeee.

Shit….

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:10

Docs check on CM Punk as Jon Moxley celebrates in the corner, holding both titles. Jon leaves the ring, finally, screaming that he doesn’t give a fuck. He grabs a chair and tosses it then heads to the crod to hold the title up high.

Punk is helped out of the ring as Jon leaves through the crowd. CM Punk stops at the ramp, whispers something to Ace, and is carried up the ramp.

Christian Cage is backstage, holding his arm that is braced up. Jungle Boy still wants him at All Out, what say Cage?

Cage extends an olive branch last week, giving him one last opportunity to apologize. Jungle Boy is not smart enough to see what Cage was trying to do. He will never be as smart as Christian Cage. JB has the audacity to challenge ihm to a match at All Out, and to make things better, JB tries to deliberately injure him? That’s fine. Cage has seen it all. He’s done it all. Chicago, IL, All Out, JB will find out he is not average. Want average? Scan the crowd of Ohio. He is an anomaly, he is special, and at All Out, at less than 100%, JB will find out he is not and never will be in Cage’s league. He accepts.

RICKY STARKS IS HERE!!

He wants to get down to business. He has not been in the best of moods because he is both hurt and pissed off. Dealing with Team Taz being over, losing the FTW title, dealing with The Factory, Hobbs turning his back on Starks. He’s got vets telling him this is show business, not friends business. He understands, but he thought he was the exception. He had a friend in Hobbs, a guy who he trusted. Last year, when he broke his neck, Hobbs checked up on him weekly. A guy that wanted to see him make a big comeback, but the thing about people wanting to see you do good is that they never wanna see you do better than them.

Don’t forget, when Hobbs was playing background for Britt in a bedazzled t-shirt. Starks took him with him. If Starks ate, Hobbs ate and he’s got the nerve to blame Starks? He should have known, because when Hobbs decided to turn his back on a nightmare, he should have known. But Hobbs hit Starks in his neck. His neck! Starks was close to losing all of this again. He called Hobbs his friend. What he calls him now? A Low down, dirty, slimeball scheming snake, and where he’s from, we cut the heads off of snakes!

Starks removes his shirt, tells him to bring his five dollar ass to Chicago and fight him at All Out.