Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal to start us off! LETS FUCKING GOOOO!!!!!!

We are informed that William Regal is still in the hospital, and Daniel Bryan is still by his side.

Ricky Starks, Jungle Boy, and Dustin Rhodes get their own entrances for the upcoming match.



Match 1: Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal

All the Foos

Some notable faces are Brian Cage, Orange Cassidy and even Dalton Castle. Dalton gives Matt Hardy a raspberry as the crowd chants for Ricky. Kip and Orange are going at it a bit till Butcher stops him and tries to eliminate him alongside Kip. Matt and Ethan Page corner Dalton as a team. OC skins the cat while Kip bites his hands. He locks the head of Kip slowly, Kip shoves, he kicks, Blade is here to punch Orange Cassidy, and he is eliminated. Awwww. 

Rhodes and Butcher fight on the apron. Butcher hits the rope and clotheslines Rhodes hard, and he is eliminated. Interesting choice. Crowd is livid.

Brian Cage tries to eliminate Dalton, but he falls on his boys. Cage hits him again, and the boys catch him yet again. They walk him to the other side of the ring, put him on the apron. Dlaton with a right hand, he enters the ring, Cage grabs him and tosses him out of the ring onto the boys, and then the mat. Dalton is eliminated. Cage poses so Jungle Boy dorpkicks him. Cage is on the apron, grabs JB, looks to suplex him, but JB lands on his feet. Superkick to Cage. JB to the 2nd rope ,knees!!! CAGE IS ELIMINATED!!!

We are left with: Jungle Boy, Matt Hardy, Ricky Starks, Blade, Lee Moriarty, Sean Dean and Ethan Page.

Back from the break, and Starks has Butcher on the apron. Spear to Butcher sends him flying, and he is eliminated. Lee sends Ricky to the apron, Lee reaches for Ricky, right hand, JB with a rana sends Lee to the outside! JB hangs from the ropes, but here is W. Morrissey to give Jungle Boy a Big Boot, eliminating him!!!! Morrissey then grabs JB and CHOKESLAMS HIM ON THE APRON!! Holy shit…

Page grabs Starks, sends him into Matt Hardy’s Side Effect. Page tells Matt to hold Page’s hand up. Matt calls for the end, Page directs him to send Ricky outside. Page stomps the back of Ricky. Punch to Starks, they get Starks above th ropes, Dean grabs Page, left hands to Page. Hardy comes ot stop him, pAge attacks Sean from behind. Whip to the ropes, Dean with a tornado DDT! Kip up! Dean grabs Page, sends him to the ropes, but her is Matt to grab Dean, turn, TWIST OF FATE! Page sends Dean to the outside.

Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Ricky Starks are left. Page and Hardy argue as Matt feeds off the crowd. Matt hits some DELETES, then attacks Starks! Page joins him with some right hands to the back. They grab Ricky, Twist of Fate from —NO!!! Starks sends Matt over the to prope!!! Page attacks Ricky immediatle! Ricky with a tornado DDT!! SPEA—NO!!! Ricky stops himself, turns, roundhouse kick from Page!

Page launches Ricky onto his shoulders, goes for a powerslam over the top rope, but Ricky holds on and Ethan Page is eliminated!!!

Winner: Ricky Starks

Doesn’t Ricky already have a match against MJF? Interesting.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 13:03

Not a second after the bell rings, MJF’s music hits and he comes out with a mic. Massive boos for MJF as Ricky stnds tall, staring a hole through him.

MJF tells Ricky he’ll be with him in one second, then turns to the cam. He brings up Danielson, saying he didn’t want to show up tonight because he is terrified of MJF. He doesn’t blame Bryan. He’s a bad bad man, and that’s why in one week, he’ll be a four time Dynamite Diamond Ring Champion, and still the holder of the grandest prize of them all; The Triple B.

MJF calls Ricky Richard, says these people seem to really like him. He is very talented, but he’s not some underutilized Wrestling God.

STFU chant hits as MJF wants to put some truth down. He says in comparison to MJF, Ricky is the absolute driveling shits, or should he say he’s a rootie poo candy ass, considering the fact that he stole everything from that guy. He’s nothing more than a Dollar Store Dwayne. MJF is going to start calling him The Pebble, and next week MJF is going to put him in his pocket, hop in his brand new Porsche, drive Ricky to the nearest body of water and skip his scrawny little pigeoned-toed ass all the way back to NWA so he can wrestle on YouTube where he belongs. MJF doesn’t care that Ricky is absolute, because he is a generational talent, and his reign of terror has just begun.

Ricky walks up to MJF, shoulder checks him, then grabs his own mic.

HUGE RICKY chant.

Ricky calls him Maxi-pad, says he should have expected a fifth rate Roddy Piper wannabe to come out and try and steal the spotlight. You trash the city, trash the people, how much more you got? The low-hanging fruit is running dry, partner. Every week, MJF smells like paint-thinner and ass. The shirt is too small, the shitty scarf, the terrible haircut, and you think you’re better than Ricky Starks? Give him a break. Everything about MJF screams cheap. Cheap shoes, suit, heat. Here’s the thing, with that title comes a big responsibility that MJF knows nothing about. The difference between them two, is that when the people got behind him, he gave them a reason to keep going. When they put faith in MJF, he let them down. He let Regal down. When it comes to Ricky, he delivers on time, every week, every month, and MJF can take his little ass to Greece for 3 months because he didn’t get paid enough, because he got out-politicked by smarter better than him. Ricky shows up to signed meet-and-greets, but MJF just blows it off. Everyone hates MJF so he has nothing to lose, right? Besides your nose being a lot darker than the rest of MJFs body, he lives with dignity and respect. When he lived in his car in South Austin, he was grinding. He knew the responsibility. When it comes to that woman in the crowd, it’s his job to get her a car, a house, and because MJF pays others, kisses ass, he can get whatever he wants? Give Ricky a break. Next week is a big deal because he is shutting up MJF for once in his narcissitic punk ass life.

He is Ricky Starks, next week he’s slappin the mole off his neck, he’s taking the title. He will do MJF a favor; he’s going to take the responsibility off his plate, little boy.

MJF nods, then hits Ricky with a low blow. MJF with the diamond ring! MJF swings, Ricky ducks, hits the ropes, SPEAR TO MJF!!!

Well they certainly got the crowd into it. Ricky was kind of all over the place, but the passion was there. It’s kinda hard to call someone cheap when his entire schtick is that he’s covered in Burberry (which, CAN be considered cheap depending on where you’re from), but other than that, we had some good energy.

WE ARE BACK and Jon Moxley says he is tired of JAS. He warns everyone that he will be there tonight to make sure that this shit gets put to bed for good. As for Hangman Page he knows where to find Moxley.



Match 2: TNT Championship Match

Samoa Joe vs Darby Allin

JOE smirks at the size difference. Darby with rights and lefts over and over, Joe shoves him, dropkick to Joe sends him outside. Darby hits the ropers, suicide dive and Joe steps aside! Joe lifts Darby for a powerbomb, but opts to swing him into the barricade, apron, then back to the barricade. Joe moves the padding outside, he lifts up for a powerbomb, Ricky floats off, runs, and Joe hits a sick ass powerslam.

WE come back and Joe tosses Darby so hard into the ringpost that he fucking spins in the air on his way to the outside. Lol. Joe checks his work out as Doc Sampson checkn on Darby. The ref starts the count. Darby is sow to rise as Joe poses in the ring. Darby crawls towards the ring at 7, and slides in at 8. He is unable to stand, but he’s still in. Joe kicks him a few times toyingly, until Darby stands and slaps the shit out of Joe. Darby slinks under, lifts up, Manattan Drop, Big Boot to Darby! SENTON to Darby! Cover for 1..2……NO!!!! Darby to the outside, Joe slides out, lands on his feet, Darby flies, Joe catches him, Darby sends Joe into the steps! Darby to the top rope!!! COFFIN DROP!!!! Joe takes it!

Both men in the ring, Joe goes for a sleeper, upkick, Darby slinks behind. STUNNER! CODE RED! Cover! 1..2……NO!!!! Darby rushes the corner, Joe catches him. STO! Joe corners Darby. Sits him on the top, looking for Muscle Buster. Darby escapes, Joe chops the shit out of his chest and heads to the top rope. Joe captures the head, Darby BITES THE FACE!!!! Joe falls to the mat. Darby to the top rope! COFFIN DRO—NO!!!!

JOE CATCHES HIM IN A SLEEPER!!!!! Darby claws at Joe’s arms, Joe won’t let go, Darby fades. It’s over.

Winner: Samoa Joe

Darby just has an uncanny ability to make you believe he can take the ass-kicking and still win, even when the win is highly unlikely. A solid big man/little man match that did way more for Joe than pretty much anything he’s done.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 10:22

Darby stands and shouts at Joe. He shoves Joe. Joe with a headbutt!!! Joe grabs the nearby skateboard, the ref leaves the ring, Joe turns the board on its back, sits Darby on the top rope.

MUSCLEBUSTER ON THE SKATEBOARD!!!!!!

SLEEPER AGAIN!!!

Ref calls for an end to the savagery, but it’s ok because here comes WARDLOW!!!

He slides into the ring, Joe rolls right the fuck out.

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Orange Cassidy and Kip Sabian. OC wants to talk to Kip. He tells him he doesn’t need to do all this, if he wants a shot at the title, he just gotta ask. Kip calls him a clementine, and points out the obvious – that he is injured and cant wreslte. OC says if Kip won’t fight him this Friday, find someone that can. Kip twists his mustache, and it’s official for Friday; OC will face someone of Kip’s choosing.

Chris Jericho has a iphone promo spliced with some footage to talk about beating Claudio at Final Battle. All Honor The Ocho.



Match 3: Daniel Garcia (w/ Sammy Guevara) and Jake Hager (w/ His Hat) vs Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta (w/ Jon Moxley)

Yuta and Garcia to start, but Garcia wants out, tags in Hager. Jake tells Yuta to wait, pulls his hat out of his trunks, and tosses it to Claudio. Claudio looks to put it on, but it’s a fakeout, and Claudio kicks it in the crowd.

Hager with a knee to the distracted Yuta. Yuta back flips over th head, chop to Hager. Hger misses a right, hits the ropes, shoulder tackle from Hager. Hager sends Yuta into the corner ,tag to Garcia. Stomps in the corner from Garcia. Chops from Yuta, Chop from Garcia. They trade some, Yuta corners Garcia, whip out of the corner, Yuta hops over Garcia, body slam, senton to Garcia! Cover or 1..2..NO!! Yuta tags in Claudio, Big boot from both, Yuta kicks Garcia away, and he tags in Hager, who gets a drop toe hold from Claudio. Claudio with a headlock as a WE THE PEOPLE chants starts. Elbows from Hager. Right to the face, whip to the corner ,Claudio hops over, hip toss from Claudio into a pin for 1..2NO!!! Tag to Yuta. Yuta flies with an axe handle. Yuta shoved int othe corner, dropkick off the top rope to Hager! In comes Garcia, and he gets an Angle Slam! Yuta flies ot the outside with a suicide dive to both men! Yuta sends Hager into the rin. Yuta to the top rope, Sammy to the apron for a distraction, Garcia shoves Yuta into Hager’s arms, who slams him down the nhits the Hager Bomb! Cover for 1…2..NO!!!!! Tag to Garcia. Garcia uppercuts in the corner. Another. Yuta tries to fight out, right to Hager, to Garcia, kick from Garcia, chop from Garcia. Garcia pulls back on the afce of Yuta. Yuta to the top rope. Garcia is up there, too. SUPERPLEX FROM YUTA!!

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: