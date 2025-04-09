Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well, hello, Sickos! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is LIVE tonight, and hot off the heels of, shall we say, the “controversial ending” to Dynasty, things are set to get very interesting. I’m guessing we will get some kind of explanation as to why the Young Bucks have returned now and seemingly helped out Jon Moxley. Remember months ago, when they took off and was seen shredding documents? I feel like that had something to do with it, but we’ll have to wait and see.

As for tonight? Well, the Owen Hart Women’s Tourney quarterfinals will continue, as Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa will do battle, and there is now a 400,000 8-man tag match, pitting The Cru, FRANK Mortos, and Ricochet against Will Ospreay, Kevin Knight, Mark Briscoe, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey. All three members of the Trios’ Titles will be in action as well, as PAC will face off with Swerve Strickland, and Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will face Samoa Joe and HOOK of the Opps. All of that and, of course, so much more tonight!

So, how are the sickos doing tonight? I have good news for me, not for you all though lol. The Boss asked me on Monday to cover Collision this week for Theo, so of course I accepted, so you’ll be seeing me Saturday Night as well!

With all of that said, let’s get ready for Dynamite!

Tonight, we are LIVE from Baltimore, Maryland! Our usual power trivium of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Tazare on the call tonight.

The Death Riders lead us off. The single greatest roster, the purest talent assembled under one roof on Dynamite. So, why can’t any of these guys get it together when it matters? They get rolled up in dirt and roll down the hill. They can’t address the real problem: you don’t want it. You don’t. They will scorch the earth before they find a legit contender. They cannot be bought or sold. Nick and Matt Jackson have returned, that’s interesting. He is surrounded by these guys here, but he doesn’t recognize Matt and Nick anymore. You better be real careful before you make any moves.

More Jon, as apparently, he is leading us off tonight.

Non-Title Match: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley W/Marina Shafir vs. Katsuyori Shibata

The bell rings, as both men fight for inside control. Shibata wins out and grabs control from behind. Moxley rolls over, but Shibata with head scissors. Rope break, and we resume infighting. Waist lock by Shibata, Moxley counters with a double wrist lock, but another rope break. Another lock-up, Moxley powers Shibata to the corner. Shibata said F-that and slaps Jon in the face. Chops are traded in the middle of the ring, ends with Moxley kicking Shibata. Another one to the side of the head. A second one, Shibata does the Claudio neck crank. Another kick, Shibata is pissed. Moxley runs into a back heel trip. Chin lock turned into an abdominal stretch by Shibata. Flying octopus hold. Shibata whips Moxley into the corner and follows in with a big boot. He pounds away on Jon. He hits a stalling basement dropkick. A second one is cut off by Moxley. He hits a lariat, cover, just a one count. Moxley hits a piledriver on Shibata, but he lands on his feet and hits a PK on Moxley! Moxley locks in the choke, but Shibata reverses with a chin lock. Moxley gouges the eyes to escape, and locks on the choke. Shibata taps out.

WINNER: Jon Moxley

TIME: 5:40

THOUGHTS: Quick match for Moxley to get another win. Shibata had his moments, and to be honest, he was the better wrestler, but Moxley won.

RATING: **3/4

Moxley and Shafir go to leave, but here comes Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. They don’t have the elevator though, so I’m slightly disappointed lol. Shafir gets in the face of the Jackson’s, and then they both leave. That’s interesting lol.

Nicholas on the mic. Give it up for your World Champion and show some respect for the founding members of AEW. Shut the F up! Why did we do what we did? Why did we cost Swerve the title? Well, we have a couple good reasons why they did what they did. First of all, they did it for their good friend, Hangman Page, you’re welcome buddy. You see, this is what you wanted all along, you never wanted Swerve to be champion again, we did that. We don’t forget who our friends are, we love you Adam, and we know you love us.

Matthew now, the second reason, what they did for you Death Riders, they consider it a peace offering. They hope they have no beef. They realized they have more in common than you think. You want to see the locker room to rise to the occasion, just like us. You want AEW to be the best company, just like us. You want to change the world, just like us. And Jon. I’m impressed, watching you, they saw him do what they couldn’t do. They took over AEW and they even have the world title. They couldn’t do that. Last Sunday was their elevator pitch to you. Could you imagine if the Elite and Death Riders would work as one? The World Champion and the Founding Fathers? Bring your boys back out here so we can discuss business.

Instead, they get Kenny Omega! Kenny has a mic as the fans chant KENNY. See you did this all for your friends huh? Mox, Hanger. You forgot about me. Oh, he remembers the last time they met, it was at the height of his diverticulitis when they shoved him off a stretcher. But he never forgot. When he cam back, what he was doing to honor his legacy. He doesn’t want to divert from the story, but he has his own story. His friend in high school has two ShtZhu’s. They yapped a lot. When they would play video games, they would take a dookie on the floor. Those dogs were proud of themselves. But as they had more dookie and the stains were more repugnant, Kenny told his friend to come over to his place. And that was what not having you in AEW was like. DOOKIE chants. The last time we saw you shredding some documents, some incriminating evidence you were hiding. They brag about their money and their earnings. But it doesn’t matter. The part that really pisses him off is if it wasn’t because of the Death Riders, it was you guys who almost killed the company that Kenny gave his heart and soul too. Nick looks every bit of the 90 pounds he was before he left, and Matt, lay off the hot stuff, you look as red as Nick’s lapels. And quite frankly, now that we have gotten to this point, he could go on, but let’s cut out the middle man, and he’ll come in the ring and fight.

Omega approaches, but the coin hits the floor and Kazuchika Okada is here…BITCH!

WHOSE HOUSE? Swerve is here! Strickland enters from behind as the Elite get out of dodge. Strickland and Omega fist bump as Kenny leaves the ring. It’s Buck hunting season, and Swerve is going to get revenge on them.

PAC attacks from behind, to continue the interruption hour. It looks like the match will start, but instead…

Swerve Strickland vs. PAC

We’re back, as Stephon Smith checks on Strickland, and the bell rings. Strickland has turned the tables on PAC as he pounds him in the corner. Snake Eye’s into a big boot. Taker, he is not lol. Swerve kicks PAC off the apron and takes a minute to collect himself. Strickland throws PAC from barricade to barricade, and finally, the ring steps. Prince Nana pumps up Strickland, as he enters the ring to break the count. PAC gets into the ring to escape Strickland. Swerve into the ring, but PAC to the apron. He sucks Swerve in with a headbutt, he goes up and over, but Strickland catches him and hits a very iffy buckle bomb. He sits PAC out, goes up top, hits the elbow from the top. Strickland chokes PAC with his boot. On the floor, Dr. Micheal Sampson checks on the foot of PAC. He gets back to his feet and enters the ring, only to get kicked in the face. Swerve to the top, he takes his time, SWERVE STOMP! And that’s all she wrote!

WINNER: Swerve Strickland

TIME: 4:15

THOUGHTS: Whether PAC was injured or not, this was the get-right win that Strickland needed after he got screwed over at Dynasty. Just enough to find a rating, but really a whole lot of incomplete.

RATING: **3/4

Post-Match, Strickland says at Blood and Guts, he won’t be hard to find, as him and George Nana head out.

Excalibur very slowly and with conviction reads through the remainder of the show. I guess he got tired of all the jokes about him putting a hundred words into every minute.

We hear from our teams competing for the 400,000. Ricochet is going to lead his team to victory.

Lio: Captain?

Ricky: AH-HAAAAA

Mortos: Grunts (translation, I am the captain, you bald bitch!)

On the other side, the word of the day is Entreprenurial, says Mark Briscoe. What are you going to do with the money?

Will: I’m taking the Missus out on the town!

Mike: Some shoes!

Kevin: Going to Atlantic City, baby!

Mark: I’m going to diversify my portfolio!

I’M SO DED LMAO!

