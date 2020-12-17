Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Ed. Note: Hey folks, Jeremy here again! Just a reminder that we’ll have LIVE post-show analysis and review of tonight’s Dynamite from Andy Perez on Dissecting Dynamite! You can set a reminder below, or watch right after Dynamite goes off the air. Enjoy tonight’s show!

Match 1: Hangman Adam Page and The Dark Order vs Matt Hardy and Private Party

Quen and Page to start. They lock up, and Quen works the wrist into a side headlock. Rope work and a tackle sends Page into the ropes, he leaps under, drops down, Quen hops over, kip up from Page, who misses a kick, Quen misses one, too, and they both go face to face with some smirks. Tag to Matt, and he backs Page into the corner. Ref backs Matt up, Matt rushes the corner and eats some rights. Matt kicks, tags in Quen, who tags in Kassidy, they dobe team and Matt kicks, then Private Party flips Page, who lands on his feet, in come Reynolds and Silver who boot Private Party as Page does the same to Hardy. They clear the ring of Matt and Co and Silver hops on the back of Page, all smiles. In comes Kassidy, but Reynolds drops him with a body slam. Page drops Silver on top of Kassidy. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Chop to Kassidy. Whip to the ropes, reverse, Page ducks, again, blind tag from Reynolds. Elbow to Kasidy, in come Reynolds and Silver who double hip toss into a flip to Kassidy. Standing shooting star from Page. Cover from Silver for 1…2..NO!!!!

Silver with some high kicks to the chest of Kassidy. Silver grabs the head of Kassidy and kicks him in the chest again. Kassidy attacks the mid section, Silver hits a right, pushes up with a press, Kassidy drops, rolls through, tags in Quen. Quen with a hip toss, in comes Reynold and he’s met with a back body drop. Kick to Silver. Tag to Kassidy, double inverted atomic rop, then a double dropkick, and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Kassidy works the face from the front, Silver is up, hits some right hands. Tag from Matt. Matt hits a clothesline in the corner, sends Silver into the knees of Kassidy, who holds Silver down. Quen stands atop him and hits a moonsault off Silver’s back ONTO Silver! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Elbow to the head. Tag to Matt. Matt beats down on Silver in the corner. Whip to Silver. Silver rebounds, Matt locks up from behind with a Sleeper Hold. Silver is able to drop Matt backwards to break the hold. Matt is up first, Goes for a Side Effect, elbows from Silver. Whip to Silver into the corner, Matt with a neckbreaker. Matt to the 2nd rope. Leg Drop attempt, but Silver punches him in the gut and hits a Brainbuster! Tag to Kassidy. Tag to Page. Right hand to Kassidy. Another. Whip to the corner, reversed, kick from page, right hand from Quen, Kassidy ducks under, goes for a German, Page lands on his feet, bounces off the corner to give a right to Quen. Fallaway slam to Kassidy! Page flies over the top rope onto Matt, runs back into the ring, CLOTHESLINE TO KASSIDY!!! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Tag to Matt. Side Effect! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Kick to Page, reversed and Reynolds hits a right from the apron. Clothesline from Page. Tag to Quen. Tag to Reynolds. Whip to Quen, reversed, Quen misses a splash, back elbow in the corner, another back elbow in the center of the ring, spinning punch to Quen, suplex to Quen! Cover for 1..2..N!O!!! Kassidy in to break it up. Reynolds sends him outside. Quen attacks the midsection. Whip to th corner, Silver in the ring, kicks Quen, right to Quen, Enziguri to Quen, Stunner from Reynolds, powerbomb from Page, GERMAN to Quen, JACKKNIFE COVER FROM REYNOLDS! Jeeeeeeesuuuuus> Pin for 1…2….NOOO!!! Matt grabs the head of Silver and drapes him over the ropes to the outside. Twist of Fate to Silver!!!

Page runs to Matt on the outside, Kassidy with a dropkick from the ring. He sends Page over the barricade. High kick to Reynolds from Kassidy. Matt on the apron. He grabs Reynolds, distracting. GIN AND JUICE!!! Tag from Matt. Cover for 1..2….3!!!



Winners: Matt Hardy and Private Party

Well that was fun! I kinda wanted to see The Dark Order get that win, but I think that’s for selfish reasons more than it being the right choice writing-wise. Matt continues to create a rift between he and those who look up to him, so it’s more of a slow burn to them with an added dash of Silver trying to warm up Page. Great opener.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 10:44

Backstage, MJF has a plaque for his Best Performer of 2020. Jericho tries to take credit, but MJF cuts ihm off, brings up his diamond ring win, and his plaque, then tells Jericho he couldn’t have done this without Jericho. He sees what’s online, people claiming he is better than Jericho, but he sees right through that. He sees a mentor, the GOAT, and MJF sees his best friend. He couldn’t have done it without them. Jericho smiles, begrudgingly.

WE COME BACK, and Cody is introduced as a future father. So….there’s that.

Fingers crossed this rids us of the whole Shaq thing.



Match 2: Cody Rhodes (w/ Brandi Rhodes) vs Angelico (w/ Jack Evans)

Angelico works the arm behind Cody, then tosses him by the head hard over his shoulder. Lockup and Cody works the arm this time, moving slower, then hits an arm drag. Cody tries to keep control, but Angelico creates separation to the joy of the crowd. They go for a test of strength, but Cody works the left arm instead, dropping it on his shoulder. Angelico twists out of the hold, slides behind Cody, turns him, arm drag to Cody, and Angelico mocks Cody, laying on his back, goading Cody. Angelico, in a seated position, tries to suck Cody in, Cody flies in with a side headlock, but angelico escapes with ease. Cody works behind him, Angelico gets to the ropes. Clean break. Angelico shoves the face of Cody. Cody does the same, they hit the ropes, Cody drops down and Angelico hops over, under, over, under, dropkick from Cody! Cover for 1….NO! Cody with a front face headlock, Angelico to his feet. He backs Cody into the corner. Angelico kicks the mid section. Cody smacks the leg and gives Angelico an elbow. Evans hops on the apron, but Arn is there to pull him down. Evans gets in Anderson’s face, so Arn hoves him down to the floor.

In the ring, Angelico hits a kick to Cody. Stomp to the small of the back. Angelico with a left hand, kick to the knee, another left. Angelico covers for 1…NO! Snapmare into the center of the ring Backslide from Angelico but Cody reverses and gets a pin for his own, only for Angelico to stand out of it and stomp the back. Back body drop attempt to Cody, but Cody lands on his feet. Stand and switch, Cody trips him with the hook of a leg. He kicks the chest and both men are down. Cody with a clothesline. Another. Whip is reversed, Angelcio rushes the corner, Cody lands off the corner, grabs at his leg, turns. Powerslam to Angelico! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Cody removes his belt and tosses it into the crowd. Kick from Angelico, Cody catches, spins, goes for his drop and punch, but Angelico BLOCKS IT!!! He locks in a submission! Cody’s arms are behind him. He uses his mouth to bite the rope and break the pin, when he, admittedly, could have used his leg. Backslide from Cody. 1..2.NO!!! Right hand to the jaw, he goes for a Disaster Kick, but Angelico steps forward, grabs the leg, and whips Cody down onto the mat! Death Roll and he locks the ankle!!! Cody reaches for the ropes, gets it, and breaks the hold.

Cody drops, hits a right hand. He’s up, locks up for Cross Rhodes, Angelico reverses, Cody rolls him forward, Angelico misses a clothesline, Cody hops to the top rope, springboards off. Cutter to Angelico! 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Ok, so I wanted to hate this, as I felt the opening was a bit too “big match start” for my liking, and if that isn’t typical Cody, right? Then, he uses his mouth to break the submission, when his leg was very much right there. BUT the truth is, I really freakin like Angelico, and Cody – to his credit – played his part well. I dunno, it’s hard to call a match good without sounding like a fanboy, which I most certainly am not for Rhodes.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:34

Out comes Tazz. He congratulates Cody on the win, but also on being a daddy. All this daddy talk, says Ricky, where was the congrats when he made Cody and Darby their sons? Taz says that’s the way it works around here. With regards to Darby, he’ll be mince meat real soon by Cage. He’ll whoop that ass. Speaking of ass whoopin, Team Taz is coming to the ring, and Cody will be put on Paternity Leave.

BUT THE LIGHTS GO OUT AND WINTER IS COMING!!!

Sting comes out with his bat. Hobbs wants some of that ass, but his people hold him back. Sting and Darby give each other a little look, then Sting turns back to Cody and gives him a wink. Sting leaves, which really makes me wonder why Taz and Co won’t just come back down to beat that ass as expected.