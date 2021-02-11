Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Match 1: TNT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Darby Allin vs Joey Janela

JR and Excalibur do a good job at selling the history between the two as they lock up and roll towards the corner. Darby sends him out to the center, go behind from Joey. Darby backs him into the corner and turns as the ref breaks them. Joey shows no fear. Lockup again, and Darby works the arm behind the back. Joey turns under but Darby holds on. Again, and Darby doesn’t let go. Snapmare but Darby holds onto the Hammerlock. Joey backs him into the corner, ref breaks it again, Joey with a back elbow, solidifying his heeldom in this match. Whip to the ropes, Darby slides under, Joey grabs him, arm drag from Dary, dropkick to Joey sends him to the apron. Darby follows. He locks the head. Suplex, but Joey reverses and just drops Darby FACE FIRST ONTO THE APRON!! Joey hits the ropes. Suicide dive with an elbow! Joey sends Darby into the ring. He follows. Covers. 1….2..NO!!!! Chop from Joey against the ropes. Right elbow, again. Darby eats them and hits one of his own, then gets whipped into the corner face first hard. Joey to the top, flies, hits double fists to Darby. Joey to the top rope. Joey tugs on the arm, dropping Darby hard. He grabs the same arm and locks up for a back suplex, but Darby runs up the ropes and hits a hard dropkick to the corner. Joey to the apron. Darby grabs Joey, works the arm by dropping it on the top rope. Again. Joey drops off the apron. Darby hits the ropes. He flies through them right into Joey! Both men back in the ring. Cover from Darby. 1…NO!!! Darby works the arm, wants the arm bar. Joey reaches towards the ropes. Darby locks his arm to prevent the rope break! Joey is able to break from that and get to the rope, but Darby kicks the rope into his face! Nice. Darby lfits Joey up, hits the ropes, falls back for a coffin drop, but Joey catches him, hits a German! Superkick! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Darby swings the arm down, sending Joey into the mat hard. Darby up. Joey up. Clothesline to Darby! He lifts for a body slam, but Darby rolls that into a Stunner! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cover from Joey for 1..2..NO!!! Backslide attempt, Darby rolls into a 1..2..NO!!!! Joey with a surprise piledriver! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Darby to the top rope. Joey follows. Elbow to the arm. Darby with a Code Red off the top rope!!! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!!!

Darby hammerlocks, STO dropping Joey onto it. Top rope. COFFIN DROP! Pin for 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Darby Allin

Definitely Joey’s best match I’ve ever seen on AEW television, but that’s not really saying much. I do feel that commentary kind of oversold the quality of the match, but that is kind of their job. It’s just kind of distracting when the person they are selling is Joey Janela. The match had it’s moments, but wasn’t nearly as sold.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 9:41

Moxley gets some in the streets promo saying Kenta has realized that the time for cheap talk is over. Jon has the NJPW title with him, and he says they are going to unload on each other until one man can’t stand. On February 26, he will dump Kenta on his head. But that’s sanction, tonight is not sanctioned. He’s teaming with a man who has tried to kill him. He wishes Omega and Kenta luck. Tonight is just for fun.

Backstage, Inner Circle is chattin it up sans Sammy. In comes Sammy, says he needs a minute with MJF. Ortiz asks if MJF is good. They are. Everyone leaves one at a time except for Wardlow. MJF tells Wardlow he can go, too. Sammy, tells the camera man to stay. Nice. Love that.

Sammy says he watched last week, he knows what MJF is doing. He knows MJF is trying to take over The Inner Circle. It’s obvious. MJF tells Sammy that when he first got here, he thought this was just childish and petty rivalry, he thought Sammy was just jealous. Why wouldn’t he be? He was the apple of Jericho’s eye, and in comes MJF to become the new favorite. Then he realized something more sinister. He thinks Sammy hates Jericho – hates that Sammy has to play second fiddle. Sammy should be the front man, right? Sammy is upset because HE wants to take over.

Sammy, jokingly agrees. MJF says this is exactly what he wanted to hear. MJF picks up his phone. MJF was recording him. Sammy punches him in the gut after throwing MJF’s phone into the wall.



Match 2: Lee Johnson and Cody Rhodes vs Peter Avalon and Cezar Bonini

I totally miss the first half of this match, but come back after the break and we see Peter sending Cody into the corner then sending Lee off the apron. Peter flies, lands on the apron, springboard, Cody catches him. Firemans, and he drops Peter by falling on his knees. Shoulder hurts so Cody tags in Lee. He clotheslnies peter down hard, another, back elbow, neckbreaker, kip up, Cezar in, runs and gets sent back out with a bridge. Lee hits the ropes and flies over the top rope, spinning like a mad man!! On the apron, high kick to Peter. Springboard, flies, roll through, kick to the mid section, he locks the head, FISHERMAN’S NECKBREAKER! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Cezar stops it. Cody runs in and gets sent out, Cezar sends Lee into the ropes chest first, then sends him up and lets him fall down hard.

Cody pulls Cezar out. Peter tries for knees to the back, Lee reverses, rolls Peter up! 1..2…3!!!!

Winners: Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson

Making Lee’s first win in AEW a big deal will go along way, and judging by the comment section, the talent is seen and appreciated. The emotion from Lee makes it all the more awesome. Matchwise, I missed a bulk of it, so not much to say negatively.

Total Rating: NA

Match Time: Stopwatch issues

Tony gets an interview after the match, asking what the big win means for Lee. Lee says he wish he had a world of words, but he doesn’t. A year of losing, 0-29. His trainers, Dustin, Cody, Arn, and even Brandi showed him that if you do the work, it always pays off. The Rhodes family is his family, and they did this for him.

The Young Bucks are backstage talking about the Battle Royal. The Good Brothers are nearby, and Bucks say that TGB ruined it all. They were going to pick TGB. Good Brothers bring up Private Party, and try to point out how everyone else hates The Young Bucks. Matt says he doesn’t want to wait till Revolution to defend the titles. How about next week, Santana and Ortiz vs The Young Bucks for the titles.



Match 3: PAC vs Not Dolph Ziggler

Pac stomps Ryan down hard then lifts him, locks the head, hits a snap suplex, running uppercut in the corner, PAC to the top rope. Ryan stands and turns into…a dropkick! Ryan sells it like a female orgasm. PAC lifts Ryan, smacks him one, Ryan hits an elbow. PAC is shocked and upset. Kicks to Ryan over and over, ending with a kick off the ropes. Ryan rolls to the apron then the floor. PAC rolls him back in and follows, then eats a dropkick. Ryan with the Ziggler DDT. PAC rolls outside. Ryan follows. Kick from PAC. He sends Ryan into the barricade.

PAC falls face first out of the corner. PAC drags him into position, then heads to the top rope. Black Arrow! THE BRUTALIZER! Ryan taps!

Winner: PAC

The aerial shot of the Black Arrow was just sick. Good squash, although I have to say that Nemeth needs to chill with the over-selling. We get it, you’re Ziggler’s brother.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 4:09

Miro, Kip, and Penelope are standing by upset. Miro cuts a cool promo with video about the wedding, saying it was all Orange’s fault. Orange and Chuck show up, drinking mimosas on a couch, saying what did they think was going to happen?

DASHA is backstage with Jericho, Hager, and Wardlow. He is about to promo, but Santana and Ortiz come up to tell Jericho that MJF and Sammy were arguing in the back. In comes MJF to tell on Sammy, saying he’s going wild, and he needs to be stopped. Jericho has a match with MJF next and needs to focus.

MJF cuts a promo on opening the door for both of them. It was great.



Match 4: MJF and Chris Jericho vs The Acclaimed

Castor starts off with MJF and MJF goes mega-heel, rolling to the outside without starting. He’s great. Back in the ring, tag to Jericho. Max hits him with some rights, shoulder tackle, kip up, whip to Jericho. Tag to Anthony. Whip from Max int oa boot from Bowens. Back suplex from Castor, elbow drop from Bowen. 1..2…NO!!! Right hand to the face. Elbow drop to the back of the head. Whip to Jericho. Jericho holds on, big boot to Anthony. Tag to MJF. He comes in and gets sent right down on his stomach. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Anthony picks MJF up and brings him to the corner. Tag to Castor. Kick to the mid section, which is taped up by the way. MJF turns and sends Max into the corner. Jericho pulls on his hair. Aubrey breaks up the hold and can’t see the Jericho punishment. Tag to Jericho. Elbow from JF. Jericho sends him into the corner, boot to the mid section. MJF adds some boots, too. Jericho tags in MJF. He enters and helps Jericho with a whip and a flapjack. They then walk across the chest of Max. Hands up and we go to commercial.

