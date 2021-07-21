Join 411’s Live AEW Fyter Fest (Night Two) Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well it’s official! My first book under my new publishing company! I’m so. Freaking. Excited!

“Last Call” is a collection of poetry inspired by my time behind the bar. I’ve seen budding romances, heard confessions, saved marriages, broken up fights, seen grown men cry, and even cried my damned self. This collection is all of that, and more. Pull up a stool, grab one more drink, and listen to my tales. Release Date: July 27th. Release Party: August 10th.

Please, please, please, visit GoldScript Co and be sure to add me on Instagram <a href=http://instagram.com/[email protected]!!!

AEW IS BACK, BABY!!!

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means.

We start off hot with the First Labor of Jericho where Shawn Spears can use a chair, but Jericho cannot! MJF joins us for commentary.



Match 1: Shawn Spears vs Chris Jericho

Spears weilds a chair as Jericho kicks away at it. Jericho with a right hand to the face! Chop to Spers in the corner. Another. Spears kicks away, hits some right hands. Jericho sends him to the ropes and drops him. Jericho grabs a chair, but Aubrey is there to stop him, reminding us of the rules. Spears whips Jericho into the corner. Jericho flies out with a clothesline. Jericho sends Spears off the apron to the outside. Jericho chases Spears outside, hits a right hand, chop to Spears. Jericho sends Spears into the barricade then grabs the camera and scans the crowd. Jericho gets a selfie with the cam, then kicks Spears as Tully watches on. Jericho slides into the ring, slaps Spears across the face as he grabs a chair. Spears on the apron. Jericho tries to hop off the corner, but Spears has a chair and tosses it into jericho’s face. Spears mounts Jericho and punches the forehead. Stomp to the forehead. Spears grabs a chair, Jericho chops him away, then hits an enziguri. Jericho to the top rope. Spears flies up. BELLY TO BELLY!!! Cover for 1.2…NO!!!! Spears wraps Jericho’s arm around the ringpost, then grabs a chair and smacks Jericho’s arm hard! Spears busts a nut.

Back in the ring, Spears tries for a splash, but Jeriho runs out of the corner, hits a shoulder tackle, another, rope work and Jericho ends up on the apron. He runs up, waits, drops an axe. Jericho sends Spears into the corner. Chop to Spears. Jericho hops up, mounts. He gets punches in as the crowd counts along, then rana’s Spears off the top. Jericho rusn…right into a kick to the chin! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Spears has another chair. He waits for Jericho to get on all fours. Chair across the spine!!! Spears lifts Jericho up by the chin, raises the chair, but Jericho shoots the legs!!! WALLS OF JERICHO!!! Tully is on the apron. Ref is distracted. Spears taps! He grabs a chair as Tully continues to argue with Aubrey. Out comes Sammy to pull Tully off the apron. Tully shoves Sammy, Sammy ducks a punch and points Tully up the ramp. Jericho turns Spears, and Spears hits him hard with the chair. C4!!!! Coer for 1..2…….NO!!!!

Spears wants another C4, but he adds a chair for fun. Jericho floats off, sends Spears into a setup chair in the corner, Judas Effect! Cover for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Chris Jericho

So the wrestling wasn’t anything to write home about, with Jericho bein a little on the sluggish side and Spears looking good, but not great. But that crowd was HOT HOT HOT and Spears didn’t get completely squashed.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 10:59

MJF on the mic, says to cut Jericho’s music. He congratulates Jericho, he’s passed #1, but of course he needed help from his glorified Young Boy, Sammy “The Simp” Guevara.” MJF says if anyone helps Jericho in the future, their deal is off. Next week, Labor #2 will be a No DQ match against Nick Gage.