Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Happy New Year friends! Lee Sanders back with you all on this fantastic Friday as it’s been a great week of wrestling from some of your favorite promotions. We got ourselves a jam packed edition of AEW RAMPAGE this week as we’re fresh off the heels of AEW Dynamite. How about Adam Cole as the Devil and that Undisputed Kingdom? Let me hear from you!

Before we go into the show, please remember to check on the elderly and your neighbors this weekend if you live on the East coast. Lot of areas are getting snow and it’s going to be a good amount depending where you live. If you don’t have to be out, stay at home and relax, catch up on some movies. Let’s jump right into the action!

Location: Newark, NJ

Venue: Prudential Center

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccohani

MATCH 1: The Hardys and Mark Briscoe vs Kip Sabian, Butcher and Blade

Briscoe and Sabian to kick things off as we jump right into the action without ring introductions. Sabian runs Briscoe down and begins to showboat. We see a series of reversals afterwards with Briscoe coming off the ropes to nail Sabian with a fist. Hardys and Briscoe triple team on Sabian as eventually he tags Blade. Jeff Hardy is tagged as he connects with a snapmare followed by a dropkick and tag to Matt Hardy. Butcher tagged now as he takes a swing and misses as Matt rams him head first into the corner. Matt with a body splash from the middle ropes, followed by an attempt at the twist of fate. Butcher takes him down big time with a big lariat in a great counter as Sabian is tagged. Double stomp attempt as no one is home. Matt with the neckbreaker as Briscoe is tagged. Some redneck kungfu on display as Briscoe clears the ring of the opposition. Briscoe with a flying dropkick through the ropes onto Blade. Butcher sweeps the legs of Mark from the ropes as all Hell breaks loose! Blade gains the upper hand on Briscoe as he takes it back into the ring. Blade with a knife edge chop, followed by Sabian converting a cannonball. Butcher follows up with a spinning backbreaker as we head into our first set of ad breaks. We are back as Keff Hardy comes in white hot with a double leg drop and elbow drop on Sabian for a near fall. Jeff takes to the top for a diving splash/pin combo but Sabian is still in this one. Matt gets the tag as Jeff launches off his brother’s back to deliver a splash onto Butcher and Sabian in the corner. Later on Matt attempts the twist of fate as it’s countered Butcher and Blade jumo Matt from behind as Briscoe comes in for the save. Matt with the twist of fate as Jeff goes to the top for the Stanton bomb! Briscoe with the foggy splash doe the victory!

Winner:The Hardys and Mark Briscoe (11 minutes)

Rating:**

Nice opener.

Oh lord…Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho are backstage with Rene Paquette. Jericho looks distracted and sad as Sammyndoes all the talking. Jericho finally talks though as he tells Big Bill if he interferes in the match between Sammy and Starks on next weeks Dynamite, he’ll kick his ass. Jericho really should’ve been kept off tv for a few weeks until the controversy dies down. The man has yet to get in front of the alleged allegations that’s in circulation and defend himself. Not a good sign but hey smart move to have this be backstage as the boos and heckling would’ve been noticeable if they did it in the ring.