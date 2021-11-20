Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy TGIF everybody! We’re fresh off of the heels of AEW FULL GEAR! Tonight sees week one fallout conclusion of the ppv with AEW RAMPAGE! Tonight’s matches are as follows:

Darby Allin vs. Billy Gunn

Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill in a quarterfinals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament

Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Location: Chartway Arena, Virginia

Commentators: Excalibur, Ricky Starks, Chris Jericho, and Taz

MATCH 1: Darby Allin vs Billy Gunn

Talk about a huge size difference as Darby looks like he has no business being in the ring with Billy Gunn. Fans chanted for Billy to show his ass and he teased them only a bit as he’s out-maneuvering Darby with pure strength so far in the opening seconds. Darby comes in with speed and a dropkick but it’s no match for Billy as he sends him outside the ring. Billy and Sting meet eye to eye a Sting isn’t backing down. Billy returns to the ring as he’s stomping on Darby. Billy goes outside the ring and yanks Darby outside as Darby is taking a beating. Darby tries to get in a little bit of speed to throw off Billy, followed by a high risk maneuver between the ropes. Billy quickly sidesteps as Darby crashes outside the ring again. During the picture and picture break Billy stayed on offense as the action is back in the ring. Darby is setup on top of the ropes as Darby and Billy go back and fourth. Darby finds an opening by biting on Billy to send him away for a bit. Darby does a Coffin Drop outside the ring to crash into Billy’s kids. Billy receives a stunner by Darby followed by Code Red. Darby is feeling it as he goes to the top and connects with the Coffin Drop not once but twice as the second go-round he’s able to win via pinfall.

Post-match Billy’s kids attack Darby as Sting gets in to help and clean house. Billy starts tagging on Sting with heavy punches to leave him laid out as Darby and Sting are laid out.

Winner:Darby Allin (8:52)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Billy Gunn owns Darby for a majority of the match and Darby who weights like 145 pounds beats him with a Coffin Drop? Sorry that was just behind lame for me as the psychology was there to pull off something smart and special in having Darby win but nope! Not here!

Recap of CM Punk and MJF from DYNAMITE is shown. Tony Schiavone is with QT Marshall who wants to challenge CM Punk to a match this Wednesday.

Recap of Inner Circle vs Men of the Year and Top Team from FULL GEAR is shown. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page appear next to tell Inner Circle they are not done yet as they are just getting started. Jericho comments afterwards saying if they want some more they’ll be waiting.

MATCH 2: Red Velvet vs Jade Cargill-quarterfinals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament

Both girls come out slugging at one another! Jade pushes Velvet off of her as Velvet doesn’t let up and charges at her. Nice series of counters as Velvet connects with a pretty spin kick. Velvet charges into Jade looking for a crossbody but Jade catches her and turns it into a standing throwaway slam. Velvet gets caught up in the ropes as Velvet is slapped silly across the face by Jade. Nasty palm strikes by Jade as she connects with a rock bottom on Velvet on the hardest part of the apron on the edges of the ring.