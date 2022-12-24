Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello again friends! Lee Sanders here and Holiday Bash week for AEW concludes with tonight’s RAMPAGE! Solid card tonight as we get the 300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale. TBS Champion Jade Cargill is in action against Vertvixen in a title eliminator match. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal team up to face Billy Gunn & Anthony Bowens. Also tonight, Eddie Kingston & Ortiz, and Wardlow are scheduled to appear. Hey from all of us here at 411MANIA, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and holidays!

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: 300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale

Participants are Jon Moxley, Claudio Castanogli, Wheeler Yuta vs Kip Sabian, Butcher, Blade vs Trent Barretta, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor vs RUSH, Preston Vance F.K.A 10, Kalistico vs Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver vs Darius & Dante Martin, and AR FOX, SAP (Spanish Announce Project’s Luther, Serpentico, Angelico) vs Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Josh Woods

Rules are simple. All three members of a respected faction aka team have to be eliminated. Last Team standing wins. Hangman Adam Page appears towards the end of this eliminator to get in a few punches on Jon Moxley. Tony Khan and crew booked this part of the match smart as they made sure to have Moxley eliminated by one of the members of Top Flight as they and Moxley with Claudio remained. After Moxley is dropped kicked outside the ring, Hangman is right there to continue his assault on Moxley when security steps in to break it up. Moxley breaks free and climbs to the top turnbuckle to dive onto Page and all of the security detail. Somehow all these men disappear as the action is focused on Claudio going toe to toe with the Martin brothers.

Winner:Top Flight and AR FOX (23:00)

Rating: NR

I’ve never been a fan of rumble or battle Royal matches that start off a show. I just look at it as being lazy tv honestly. So for me to make up for that I look for making sense out of whoever wins these types of matches. I think Tony Khan and crew dropped the ball here cause it wasn’t that long ago Preston Vance joined RUSH. Vance should have won this without a doubt so RUSH could essentially say to him how much it pays to listen to him. What happened winning this match tonight is a taste of things to come. I love Top Flight but I’m concerned this win isn’t going anywhere unless they maybe step up to RUSH and crew to buy the contracts of Matt Hardy and Private Party. But why would they do that you ask? You fill in the blanks…

We are back! Eddie Kingston and Ortiz call out House of Black. Malakai, King and Matthews appear on the screen to ask a riddle. If the enemy of my enemy is my friend…then if the enemy of my friend is influenced by him. Then would he be an enemy too? A cryptic message as maybe this is setting up the return of Santana possibly? To be continued…

Rene Paquette is interviewing Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. Daniel talks about being a professional and working with Sammy if Chris Jericho thinks it’ll work out. Sammy called him a tight ass and tells him to loosen up, and to come in for a hug. Sammy promises they are going to do big things in the new year to come.

MATCH 2: TBS Championship Eliminator-Jade Cargill(c) vs Vertvixen

Jade picks up Vert for a scoopslam and man was it a hard one. During the Picture in Picture break, Jade continues her offense on Vertvixen.