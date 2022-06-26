Join 411’s Live AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Coverage

Hey kids! I’m Steve Cook, and I’m here with live coverage for a show that I was pretty excited about a month or so ago. Now that we’re here at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, the excitement isn’t quite as strong. Injuries have decimated both side of the wrestling dream match equation, leading to a card that should still be pretty darn good, but lacks a certain oomph factor.

There’s still a full house at the United Center in Chicago, and good times are certain to be had, so let’s get dangerous!

Excalibur is joined by Taz & New Japan’s Kevin Kelly for the Buy-In.

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo: Kevin Kelly tells us that YOSHI-HASHI is the most improved NJPW wrestler over the past three years, so that’s exciting. Solo & HASHI start us off with some headlocks, hairpulling and Ric Flair chops. Dropkick by Solo. HASHI responds with a shoudlerblock, then Marshall & Goto tag in. Fans aren’t exactly behind QT here. Shoulderblock from Goto. QT leapfrogs nothing, then gets chopped. He tags out to Solo, and a distraction gimmick leads to a cheapshot on Goto. QT gets shoulderblocked down, Solo goes to the eyes. Solo gets doubleteamed by Goto & HASHI, then both Factory members get clubbered down. QT hits the QT Special on the floor, then Solo gets a near-fall on Goto with a top rope stomp. Goto gets shoulderblocked down by the Factory for two. Goto blocks the vertical suplex, hits one of his own on Solo. QT cuts off the tag attempt though. Goto clotheslines QT out of his boots, then tags in HASHI. Big ol’ chops from Goto. QT blocks the neckbreaker but gets backdropped. Big clothesline in the corner by HASHI, he goes up top and hits the Headhunter neckbreaker for two. Solo tosses HASHI outside and hits the tope con hero on Goto & HASHI. HASHI gets Diamondcut by QT, but Goto breaks up the count. Solo tags, QT goes up top and misses a 450 splash. Solo misses, HASHI hits a basement dropkick. Goto tags in. Solo blocks a Samoan drop, but gets clotheslined in the corner. HASHI with the superkick. QT gets superkicked into a neckbreaker. Solo gets picked up, Goto & HASHI hit a combination neckbreaker for three.

Winners: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (8:54 via pinfall)

Lance Archer vs. Nick Comoroto: >: Excalibur claims the honor of the Factory is on the line here, which is news to me as I didn’t know they had any honor. Comorto runs into a fist, Archer cannonballs into the ring and throws some strikes in the corner. Big Show chop, Archer misses a second and Comoroto gorilla presses him. Goes nowhere though, Archer hits a big boot. Comoroto knocks Archer off the apron into the barricade. Comoroto slams Archer’s head into the apron and tosses him back inside. Elbowdrop from Comoroto gets a one count. Archer hits some forearms, then gets backbroken by Comoroto. Comoroto says Archer has nothing and hits some punches. Archer seems to be gaining strength by the punch , and he hits a Rock Bottom. The big men exchange forearms, with lots of yaying and booing. Archer with a couple of clotheslines. Comoroto runs into a boot in the corner, then Archer walks the ropes before hitting the moonsault for two. Comoroto fights back, then hits a running powerslam for two. Comoroto vaults upstairs, but Archer hits him with a high knee. Archer finishes Comoroto with the Black Out.

Winner: Lance Archer (6:08 via pinfall)

Alex Marvez asks Clark Connors what it would mean to win the All-Atlantic Championship. Connors wishes Big Tom Ishii a speedy recovery, and promises to show everybody why he’s the Wild Rhino, and what it means when he says “Let’s Get Wild”.

Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru: