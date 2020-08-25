wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live Impact Emergence (Night Two) Coverage
August 25, 2020 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
Greetings and salutations, Impact Wrestling watchers! It’s another Tuesday evening, and it’s time for us to conclude our emerging. I’m Jeremy as always, and you guys know how this works. Night two of Impact Emergence, and we have a doozy of a main event as Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo do battle in a 30 minute Iron Man match for the Knockouts Title. Plus, Willie Mack battles Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards defends the Impact World Title and more. Let’s go ahead and jump right in!
As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.
More Trending Stories
- Note on Identity for Enhancement Talent on Last Night’s Raw Underground
- Mick Foley Discusses WWE Ribbing Him After Casket Match With Undertaker, How Company Gimmicked Grave For Buried Alive Match At In Your House 11
- Eric Bischoff Tells Story Of Hulk Hogan Having A Knife Backstage After Creative Tension Leading Up To WCW Road Wild 1998
- Roman Reigns Responds to Randy Orton Taking Shot At Him, Tells Orton To ‘Get His Numbers Up’, Orton Compares Reigns to Horse