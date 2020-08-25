Join 411’s Live Impact Emergence (Night Two) Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Greetings and salutations, Impact Wrestling watchers! It’s another Tuesday evening, and it’s time for us to conclude our emerging. I’m Jeremy as always, and you guys know how this works. Night two of Impact Emergence, and we have a doozy of a main event as Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo do battle in a 30 minute Iron Man match for the Knockouts Title. Plus, Willie Mack battles Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards defends the Impact World Title and more. Let’s go ahead and jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.