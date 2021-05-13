Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

KNOCKOUTS TITLE CONTENDERS

Rosemary vs. Havok

The winner faces Deonna Purrazzo at Under Siege in two nights on IMPACT Plus. They slug it out to begin but Rosemary gets bumped to the mat. They scream and knock each other down. Some unique characters here. Havok grounds Rosemary as Striker plugs Invicta FC on AXS TV. Rosemary looks great as she lands a missile dropkick and backs her into the corner. Rosemary sends Havok over with a T-Bone and hits a spear for a near fall. Havok reverses Rosemary into a tombstone to become number one contender. Deonna jumps Havok as Crazzy Steve and Taurus guide Rosemary out. Havok gains control but Deonna ditches. Rosemary catches her and sends her back in. Kimber and Susan walk the ramp but jet out at the sight of Decay. Havok tombstones Deonna and gains the upper hand, ahead of Under Siege.

WINNER: Havok

**1/2

That was a decent little match with Rosemary’s performance standing out. They both worked with some intensity and physicality making for a solid sprint.

*Omega and The Good Brothers are backstage as we see the Triple Champ wrapped in all of his gold. Anderson is hyped for his match with Finlay, but Omega is confident he can’t do it without him in his corner as coach.

X-DIVISION CONTENDERS SCRAMBLE

Petey Williams vs. Ace Austin vs. TJP vs. Acey Romero vs. Rohit Raju vs. El Phantasmo

I’m beyond happy that Petey Williams is back. I’m equally excited to see the entrance of ELP, who oozes star quality. They all charge the big man, Romero who falls to the outside. Petey looks sharp, but Rohit hops in and takes control with a neckbreaker. Acey does damage with a powerbomb on the arpon to Petey. TJP takes ELP over with a rana. ELP hops the ropes and struts across with TJP’s arm. He hurdles Petey who charges, and walks to Ace Austin on the top rope, before delivering a DVD TO THE OUTSIDE ONTO EVERYBODY! I rarely use all caps, but my goodness you must see this. Unfortunately, we head to commercial. Acey crushes Rohit but Ace and ELP team up to end that problem. Ace goes off but Petey comes in with a Destroyer on ELP. Rohit hits his jumping knee but Petey comes in again, before ACe hits his double jump kick. TJP hangs in the ropes while Ace Fosbury Flops over. Fulton and Larry D brawl outside. TJP hits the Detonation Kick but misses the Mamba Splash. ELP hits a splash and nearly wins, but Petey looks for another Destroyer. ELP rolls through and hits the CR II to win. We are spoiled, as he advances to fight Josh Alexander at Under Siege.

WINNER: El Phantasmo

***1/2

Shocker here, this match ruled and everyone involved, rocks. The X-Division is the strongest it has been in a very long time and Phantasmo is a fresh addition, making for an awesome random dream match.