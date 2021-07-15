Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, Winfree tagging in again last minute. Hopefully Jack will be back next week, but in the interim I’m here to keep you updated. Tonight is the go home show for Slammiversary, Sami Callihan is looking to take the Impact world title from Kenny Omega and they recently announced their match will be No Disqualification. So I imagine we’ll get something to continue that story tonight. We’ll have a fatal 4-way Battle of the Hosses when Willie Mack, Fallah Bahh, Doc Gallows, and Joe Doering collide. The multi-man madness continues in an eight man tag match wen Ace Austin and his cronies Rohit Raju, Shera, and Madman Fulton battle Chris Bey, Petey Williams, Trey Miguel, and X-Division champion Josh Alexander. Also on the card Havok takes on Tasha Steelz, Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb take on the recently reunited Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering, and in another hoss style battle Moose takes on Hernandez. Well that’s enough preview work, let’s get to the action.

We open with a recap of the Callihan and Omega stuff from the last couple of weeks, then transition to the usual intro. We get right into the action.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb vs. Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering

Kaleb and Grace get us going. They do the test of strength spot, Grace is stronger and drops him with a shoulder block. They hit the ropes a few times, then Grace lands a sidewalk slam and a back suplex. Grace shoves Kaleb to his corner and Tenille tags in. Grace kicks Tenille and tags in Ellering. Ellering runs wild on Tenille for a bit, including a worlds strongest slam but Tenille kicks out then powders. The heels try to leave, the faces wont let them and hit stereo spinebusters back in the ring. Kick from Ellering, then she levels Kaleb but Tenille catches a kick and drops her down to take over. Tenille is after the head and neck of Ellering, she tags in Kaleb. Ellering tosses Tenille out of the ring, winds up pantsing Kaleb and tries to tag but Tenille takes out Grace. Kaleb gets his pants back up and hits an avalanche in the corner for a near fall. Tenille tags back in and lays in strikes. Ellering avoids an elbow drop, Kaleb in but charges into the corner and Ellering tags Grace. Grace runs wild on Kaleb with strikes, catches him off the second rope with a running powerbomb but Tenille breaks up the pin. Running knees from Grace as Ellering makes a tag, Grace hits a Vader bomb, Ellering with a second rope spinning leg drop but that all just gets 2. Grace tags back in, but Kaleb fights back and super kicks Grace before taking a sling blade from Ellering, then Tenille heads in to Spotlight Kick Ellering and Grace plants Tenille with a spinebuster. The heels head out of the ring, Grace with a suicide dive onto Kaleb, but back in the ring Kaleb gets a small package for 2 then a snap powerslam for another near fall. Grace fights both heels off, then Ellering comes in illegally to hit an assisted Catatonic then Grace pins Kaleb.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rachel Ellering and Jordynne Grace won

Rating: 2 stars

Perfectly average match, they told a decent story and no one seemed to botch anything. Grace and Ellering have some good tag team chemistry which was still on display. That sends us to a break.

Scott D’Amore is with Deonna Purrazzo looking to sign the contract for Slammiversary despite her not knowing who her opponent will be. D’Amore schmoozes a bit to get her to sign, she is annoyed she doesn’t get the respect she deserves as she rebuilt the division when it was in shambles and she runs down her resume while D’Amore is bored by all of this. Eventually Purrazzo signs, D’Amore says she’s made one of the best champions they’ve had and then intimates her opponent being one of several recently released wrestlers such as Chelsea Green, The Iiconics, or Mickie James, or even No Way Jose.

Commentary runs down the Slammiversary card for us. Back to the ring for our next match.

Match #2: Tasha Steelz w/ Keira Hogan vs. Havok w/ Rosemary

Some jaw jacking, then Steelz powders only to be menaced by Rosemary back into the ring. Havok starts choking Steelz and tosses her into the corner. Steelz gets tossed around for a bit, takes an avalanche in the corner, and Havok starts stomping on Steelz as we head to a commercial break.

We come back to Havok missing a corner splash, and Steelz lands a jumping neckbreaker. Some strikes from Steelz, she’s working to keep Havok off of her feet. Havok moves to her feet in the corner, Steelz lands a super kick then a flying forearm and uppercut. A running kick from Steelz gets a 1 count. Steelz tries a sleeper hold, Havok slams her into the corner and throws her down to the mat. Backbreaker into a clothesline from Havok, then a running knee strike. Steelz is in the corner, eats another running knee strike. Some headbutts from Steelz as she fights back, Havok kicks her in the gut then hits a pop up belly to belly suplex for a near fall. Steelz slips out of a Tombstone piledriver and hits a pump kick. Havok catches a jumping Steelz and kills her with the Tombstone piledriver to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Havok won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Steelz played the size difference well, and Havok knows how to play a monster better than most.

Hype package for W. Morrissey airs, and that will send us to break.

