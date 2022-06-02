Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Who’s ready for another episode of Impact Wrestling? Last week we saw the continued build to Slammiversary between Eric Young and Josh Alexander in their six man tag main event. I’m sure these two aren’t done with each other and will look to gain the upper hand as the PPV comes closer. We also saw Rich Swann call out Mathew Rehwoldt and tonight he’s going to get that match. We’ll also see Kenny King take on Blake Christian after Blake challenged Kenny for his Ultimate X spot. All this and more on tap for tonight’s episode of impact.

– Show opens with the traditional intro mixed with some of the old TNA Impact graphics as Tom Hannifan calls it a blast from the past.

Savanah Evans vs. Mia Yim

This is Mia’s first singles match since returning to Impact. We have Deonna Purrazzo on commentary to help promote the upcoming Queen of the Mountain match. Traditional grappling to start and Mia gets in the face of Savanah to show she’s not scared. Evans shoves her to the mat but Mia is quick to get up and go for a waist lock. Tasha sends her to the mat again, Mia ducks a clothesline and drops her with a rana. Mia pulls Evans out of the corner and attacks her with knees and forearms to the face. Evans shoves her off but Mia ducks through and takes her leg out immediately following with a dropkick. Evans regains control sending Mia into the ropes throat first and then dropping mia with a ddt. Evans covers for two. Evans with a splash in the corner then tosses Mia across the ring following up with a spear in the corner. Evans with a double under hook suplex and covers for two. Evans with a headlock as Mia attempts to fight out she’s thrown back first into the mat. Mia fights back with shots to the midsection then a spin kick but runs right into a powerbomb from Evans. Evans covers again for two then goes right into strikes to the face. The referee calls for her to break so she goes to a choke that the referee again tells her to break. Evans lifts Mia up and drops her with a scoop slam. Evans with a legdrop but Mia moves and rolls her up for two, she rolls her up again for two. A third time for two. Mia attempts a crossbody but Evans catches her with a slam in the middle of the ring and she covers for two. Evans lifts Mia onto her shoulders but Mia fights free. Evans sends Mia into the corner and goes for another spear but Mia moves.

Evans to her feet, Mia with repeated chops and then goes for multiple drop kicks finally dropping Evans with a german suplex after three dropkicks. The crowd is firmly behind Mia as she dropkicks Evans into the corner. Mia with a cannonball and she immediately pulls Evans out for a pin but she kicks out at two. Mia goes for a DDT off the top rope but she tossed by Evans, Evans with a Samoan drop and she covers for two. Lots of pinfall attempts in this one. Evans with a fishermans suplex, she sends Mia into the ropes but she catches herself and Evans awkwardly falls to the outside after chasing her. Mia with a kick to the face. I feel like i’ve seen that sequence actually look good before but this was like a slowed down bad version. Tasha Steelz gets involved but Jordynne Grace hits the ring to make the save. Evans goes for a big bot, Mia ducks and hits eat defeat and covers for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a pretty solid match, the one sequence near the end was really awkward and not very well done but it’s cool to see them give it a try if they hit it cleanly and smooth it would’ve been awesome but it felt slow and clunky. They’re building to a huge match for the knockouts here and it’s working well.

– Eddie Edwards is backstage and he’s approached by TNA Impact wrestling legend Sharkboy who asks what’s gotten into him. Eddie gets pissed and tells Sharkboy all this company has done is disrespect him. He tells Sharkboy he has no idea what this place has become. Chris Harris shows up and tells Eddie to back off Sharkboy. Harris tells Eddie he’s been out of the game for a while but he has no problem throwing down with him. Eddie tells him to enjoy the reunion because at Slammiversary they put it all to an end. Eddie walks off and Harris tells Sharkboy he’s got his back man. Shell Yeah. Shell Yeah.

– The Influence are backstage and they approach Rosemary. She tells them to go away, they tell her that Havok proved that they don’t deserve to be Impact Knockout World Tag Team Champions. They offer her makeup help and she grabs the makeup and tells them to keep it because they’ll need it to paint their pretty faces back on after they bite it off. Rayne says there’s no wee over there anymore before Steve and Taurus walk up scaring off The Influence.

Winner receives Kenny King’s spot in the Ultimate X match

Kenny King vs. Blake Christian

I’m a huge fan of Blake Christian so i’d love to see him steal a win here. Trey Miguel is on commentary to help stir up drama as he helped goading Kenny King into this match. Kenny doesn’t appear to be taking Blake too seriously here. Blake offers a handshake and receives a right hand instead. Kenny backs Blake up into a corner and lays into him with strikes. King with a strike to the back and continues laying into Blake with rights. Blake off the ropes and he fires past Kenny dodging a series of strikes. Blake with a handspring kick to the face taking Kenny to the mat. Blake with a running knee to the side of the head sends King to the outside. Blake charges at Kenny and slides through to the outside. Kenny with forearms to Blake and asks Blake ‘whats your name’. Blake avoids Kenny and drops him off the apron with a decent handspring kick he kinda fell flat. King on the outside and Blake with a nice dive taking him out as we go to commercial.

Back from break and King is back in control with a boot to the face of Blake Christian. Kenny now asks the crowd what his name is and he spells it out for the K-I-N-G KING. King with a forearm to Blake int he corner then hits him with a suplex out of the corner. King covers for a two count. We get a very awkward long shot of commentary while King holds Blake in an abdominal stretch. King charges Blake in the corner and take an elbow from Blake. Blake with a german suplex attempt but Kenny fights out goes for a backdrop and Blake counters and hits King with a dropkick to the back. Blake with a neckbreaker and a half and half suplex he covers King for a two count. Blake with a flips through looking for a DDT but King counters and rolls right into a double stomp from Blake. Blake covers for a two count. Blake shoves King onto the apron and goes for a handspring but gets kick right in the spine. King with a blockbuster and covers Blake for two. King lifts Blake up but he fights free King with a kick and goes right into a spinebuster he covers for a two count. You ever notice how the lighting and coloring is different depending on the angle? Can we get consistent cameras in Impact please. Blake with a roll up but goes for a superkick instead. Blake charges Kenny and attempts a right but Kenny blocks it. Kenny goes for a suplex into the ring but Blake hits a kick to counter out. Blake up top and hits a frogsplash onto the back of King taking both men to the outside of the ring. Feel like Blake got the worst of that one. Blake covers and King gets the rope but his hand was under it the entire time anyways. Blake with an uppercut it drops Kenny, Blake up top he goes for a 450 Kenny dodges it. Blake with a roll up but King kicks out. Blake with a tieup roll up and nearly steals it. King attempts a backslide but Blake kicks out and kicks him to the back of the head. Blake up top again another 450 into the knees but Blake didn’t commit. King lifts him up onto the shoulders and hits his the royal flush and covers for the victory.

Rating: ***

Review: This was fun but it really told me why Blake isn’t featured too much in the bigger companies. He’s fun to watch but he’s missing ‘it’ for sure. He didn’t get the crowd behind him much at all and it’s not like they loved Kenny King they just didn’t care for Blake. The match was solid but it lacked something. The crowd gave it their attention it just seemed they didn’t care much.

– Hannifan announces the fifth participant for the Ultimate X match and HOLY SMOKES It’s JACK FREAKIN EVANS! LETS GOOOO! They use a bunch of clips from him on AEW Dark. This is actually really freakin dope. What’s next Joey Janela?