Join 411’s Live NXT Battleground Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you, and I’m aware that I’m not usually the person that reviews these NXT shows. A quick look at my archives shows that I haven’t reviewed any NXT since September 14, 2021. That’s why when 411 management asked me which show I wanted to do the live coverage of during this incredible weekend of wrestling action, I jumped on NXT Battleground. Hey, I’ve done plenty of AEW PPV & television coverage over the past couple of years. I’ve given Tony Khan a good chunk of my sports entertainment budget. They put on good shows, and I’m sure tonight’s will be no exception, but sometimes one just needs a change of pace.

Let’s see what’s going on in NXT Land!

We’re at the Paul Tsongas Arena in Lowell, Massachusetts tonight. You may or may not remember Tsongas as Bill Clinton’s main rival in the 1992 Democratic presidential primary. I remember him well, as I was a huge politics geek in my early years before I grew into a cynic and threw my creative writing efforts into pro rasslin punditry. Not sure if that was the right choice or not, but I am sure that Boston Celtics play by play announcer Sean Grande is here to talk about some of Lowell’s best WWE moments.

Vic Joseph & Booker T are ringside for commentary duty.

NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy (w/Ava Raine): Some early near-falls by all three, trying to get the win before we can get situated. then a staredown with Gacy trying to instigate issues between BFFs Lee & Bate. Gacy gets tossed outside, and now Lee & Bate almost go at it. Gacy makes the mistake of taunting them, so they attack him on the outside. Lee & Bate get into an argument over who can follow Gacy into the ring and exchange punches before Gacy flops through the middle rope onto them. Gacy runs into a chop from Bate back in the ring, but catches him for a suplex that gets two. Bate with a go-behind, Gacy switches out of it, Lee does a sunset flip on Bate that sends Gacy flying. Then a rana by Lee on Gacy gets two. Some punches by Lee on Bate, Bate with a knee in a corner and a twisting elbow. Gacy gets exploded by Bate, as does Lee. Standing shooting star gets two on Lee. Gacy breaks it up only to get airplane spun. Lee tries to break it up, but ends up on the business end of a Giant Swing while Gacy gets spun. Gacy gets dropped on Lee, then clotheslined for two. Pretty cool stuff from the Big Strong Boi. Strikes exchanged by Lee & Bate. Lee seems to win, but gets whipped into a pop up powerbomb by Gacy, then Gacy tosses Lee into Bate. Bate up top, misses the elbow, Gacy with a DDT/Reverse DDT combo. Gacy with the Rings of Saturn on Lee! Perry’s from this area of the country if I remember correctly. Bate eventually breaks up the hold after waiting for a brief period. Bate misses the standing Shooting Star and Gacy puts him in the Rings. Lee double stomps Gacy to break it up. Fans think it’s awesome. Lee with some strikes to both men. Both men answer with punches, try to clothesline Lee and end up hitting each other. A double Cardiac Kick by Lee gets two counts on Gacy & Bate. Lee with strikes in the corner, Bate eats a kick but Gacy punches Lee in the opposite corner. Lee with a sleeper on Gacy, which is broken up when Gacy cannonballs in the corner. That gets two due to Bate, who hits the Tyler Driver 97 for two. Meteora by Lee on Bate gets two. Bate gets knocked off the apron by Gacy, who gets placed up top by Lee. Lee vaults over the top rope onto Bate, goes back in the ring and gets Rock Bottomed by Gacy. Lee almost immediately hits a Cardiac Kick on Gacy and gets the three count.

Winner: Wes Lee (11:58 via pinfall)

Fun little sprint to get things started. Lee has now defended the NXT North American Championship more times than anybody.

Based off the pre-match video for the Women’s Championship match, I’m inclined to agree with Tiffany Stratton that she has “it”, whatever “it” is.

Bron Breakker & Carmelo Hayes walk around backstage.

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (c) ( vs. Dragon Lee (w/Nathan Frazier): Heritage Cup matches are contested under British Rounds Rules, which means the following according to Wikipedia:

Matches consist of six three-minute rounds with 20-second breaks between each round.

Matches are 2-out-of-3 falls.

Falls can be won by pinfall, submission, or countout.

Once a fall occurs, the round ends.

The match ends once a wrestler has won two falls.

In the event of a disqualification or knockout, the match instantly ends without the need for two falls.

If all six rounds are completed, whoever is ahead on falls wins the match.

Sounds fun! Each man is supposed to have somebody in their corner to give them advice & treatment during round breaks, which could provide some drama. Especially if you’re Noam Dar and nobody comes down to the ring with you. Some chain wrestling to start, Lee gets bodyscissored by Dar & worked into a wristlock. Lee eventually gets Dar’s arm and works it over. Dar with a legbar. Lee kicks out of it and gets Dar in a headscissors. Dar works out into a headlock. Series of missed kicks, Dar with a shove. Lee with a shot, then a dropkick to Dar on the outside before the bell rings to end the first round.

Here comes the second round and Oro Mensah to join Dar in his corner. Lee with a rana to send Dar in the corner, a dropkick and another kick in the corner. Running dropkick in the corner gets two. Dar gets a near-fall, then gets an actual fall at 1:33 in the second round. That puts Dar up 1-nil.

Dar starts running away, and Lee tries to mount and punch him. Dar works into an arm submission briefly before Lee fights out. Dar takes the offensive, hitting some elbows in the corner. Roll up gets two for Lee, then a knee & a foot to Dar. Lee sets something up, Dar goes to the apron, so Lee decides to rana him to the floor from there. Tope suicida by Lee, he rolls Dar back in the ring and runs him over with a knee for two. Dar manages to avoid getting pinned the rest of the round, then hits a rolling elbow right after the bell. The referee opts not to disqualify Dar, giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Dar misses in the corner, then Lee misses and Dar hits a Helluva kick. Running kick gets a two count. Lee with an inside cradle for two. Superkick by Dar, then tries to get Lee in a cross armbreaker. Dar doesn’t quite sinch it in though, and Lee nearly gets a three count. Super kick, then a Texas Cloverleaf by Lee. Mensah helps Dar get to the ropes, then pushes Frazier into the steps. Lee hits a headscissor into a splash to get a pinfall on Dar 2:04 into the fourth round.

Mensah & Frazier get ejected from ringside after they start fighting. Dar with a dragon screw into an anklelock, but Lee fights out. Lee tries another rana off the apron, but Dar drops him with a powerbomb to the floor! Rolling elbow gets a two count for Dar. Lee fights back with a snap dragon suplex, then a sitout powerbomb gets two. Here comes Jakara Jackson, then Lash Legend! Legend hits Dragon Lee with a trash can, then Noam hits the Nova Roller for the three count 1:17 into the fifth round.

Winner: Noam Dar (1:17 in the 5th round via pinfall)

The rules are a little bit confusing, but a nice change of pace from other matches on the card. Not sure I would have put Dragon Lee in this spot though, as it didn’t really give him a chance to shine. Luchadores & rules don’t really go together. Also, I just remembered Noam’s relationship with Alicia Fox.