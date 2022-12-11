Join 411’s Live NXT Deadline Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Deadline

Date: December 10, 2022

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Booker T., Vic Joseph

What we have here is something of a concept show, as two of the five announced matches are Iron Survivor Challenges. Those are going to take up the better part of an hour between the two of them, even though they’re just #1 contenders matches. We also have a pair of title matches and a grudge match to give it that NXT feel though, so let’s get to it.

The opening video is about the value of time, including in the Iron Survivor Challenges.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

So we have five entrants and a twenty five minute time limit. Two people start things off and another enters every five minutes. You get a point for a fall (nothing to suggest you can lose points) and whomever you beat goes to a penalty box for a minute and a half. The most points in twenty five minutes wins and is the new #1 contender.

Roxanne Perez is in at #1 and Zoey Stark is in at #2 and we have a nifty scoreboard at the bottom of the screen. They take their time to start until Perez grabs a bridging rollup for two but has to fight out of an attempted backslide. Stark takes her into the corner with the power but can’t get very far as they seem to be taking their time to start. Perez working on the arm doesn’t get her very far and a rollup only gets two as Kiana James is in at #3.

James kicks Stark down for two with Perez making the save. With James knocked down, Perez drops Stark with a shot to the face in the corner but gets caught with an enziguri. James is left alone in the ring but Stark trips her down, only to get sent hard into the post. Back inside and James cranks on both of Perez’s arms but Stark makes the save. Perez is back up, only to get caught with Starks’ spinning knee to the face to give Stark the first fall at 9:33.

Stark – 1

Hartwell – 0

Jade – 0

James – 0

Perez – 0

With Perez in the penalty box, James and Stark clothesline each other down and Cora Jade (in red for a change) comes in at #4 to steal some near falls. Perez is out and hammers on James, setting up a rollup for two. A suplex gives Perez two on Stark but Jade breaks up Pop Rox and steals the pin on James at 12:39.

Jade – 1

Stark – 1

Hartwell – 0

James – 0

Perez – 0

Perez nearly gets her showdown with Jade but Stark breaks it up and beats on both of them. James is back in and drives some shoulders into Starks’ ribs in the corner before suplexing Jade. Perez and Stark break it up as Indi Hartwell completes the field. Hartwell, with the fans behind her, goes after Stark and kicks Perez down for a fall at 16:00.

Hartwell – 1

Jade – 1

Stark – 1

James – 0

Perez – 0

Stark, Jade and Hartwell slug it out until James and Stark fight to the floor. James moonsaults off the barricade onto Stark as Perez is out of the box. A high crossbody gives Perez two on Hartwell with Jade making the save. Jade misses a running elbow against the ropes but Starks is back in to deck Perez. That’s fine with Perez, who rolls Stark up for the pin at 18:39.

Hartwell – 1

Jade – 1

Perez – 1

Stark – 1

James – 0

Things slow down a bit as Hartwell and Perez slug it out, only to have Stark run back in to break it up. Everyone gets knocked down as the referee keeps ttalking to Perez. A dive takes Hartwell down but Stark and the brawling continues. Back in and Perez hits Pop Rox to pin Jade at 23:02.

Perez – 2

Hartwell – 1

Jade – 1

Stark – 1

James – 0

Everyone starts going for falls but no one can get anything thanks to all of the saves. James takes Stark up top for a super Spanish Fly but Jade is back in to steal the near fall. With that not working, Jade DDTs Perez and covers, only to have time expire at 25:00 with Perez winning with two points.

Rating: B-. Well it was certainly an energized match and there can be some nice storytelling involved with everyone trying to steal a fall here and there. I think I like the concept, but at the same time it makes it more a case of running out the clock at the end. Perez winning is the right call and it’s a good introduction to the concept, but I’m not sure I’d call it a classic.

Booker T., Perez’s mentor, is very emotional about the win and it’s kind of great.

Post a few videos, Booker is actually in tears and has to look away from the camera. Well that’s awesome.

Ivy Nile, with Tatum Paxley, knows the Creed Brothers aren’t happy with her over the way she revealed Julius’ injured ribs but she wants the best for them. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter interrupt and a title match seems imminent.

Video on Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn. Fyre had the Women’s Title won but the debuting Dawn cost her the match. Now it’s time for revenge.

Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn

Fyre starts fast and hammers Dawn out to the floor to start with stomping ensuing. Back inside and Dawn gets in a few shots of her own to take over, allowing the removal of a turnbuckle pad. A running knee gives Dawn two and she cranks on the armbar for a bit. Dawn hits a top rope Meteora for two but Fyre sends her outside for a dive.

Fyre fights up again and hits the Gory Bomb on the floor but Dawn stares at her back inside. That earns Dawn a hard planting and a Swanton…as the referee is convulsing and spitting up black good. Fyre drops dawn again for two from another referee but Dawn sends Fyre into the buckle. Dawn’s reverse DDT finishes at 9:52.

Rating: C. That was about as deflating of a twist as I could have imagined, as this supernatural stuff is one of the most annoying tropes that WWE will just not drop. At this point, I’m hoping Fyre gets to go up to the main roster, as she isn’t looking likely to get a serious push around here. I get the idea of having Dawn win her first big match, but they had to go that way?