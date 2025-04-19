Join 411’s Live NXT Stand & Deliver Coverage

Good afternoon friends and family of 411! Theo Sambus on hand for NXT today, and it’s an honor to be here to officially kick off Wrestlemania Weekend (…depending on whether or not you got stuck into any of the GCW Collective shows)!

Before we get to the meat of Wrestlemania Night One, all eyes are on the T-Mobile Arena as NXT presents the annual Stand & Deliver PLE. And we have some BIG TIME STUFF lined up, including the 6-pack Women’s Ladder match for the North American championship, the stacked 4-way Women’s championship match, Saints vs Page, and the three-way main event for the NXT title between Oba Femi, Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans.

I tend to dip in and out of NXT week to week but on paper this looks like a really fun show, even if some think they’ve gone a little OTT on all the multi-person matches. The proof will be in the proverbial pudding, so let’s see how the boys and girls of NXT fare as we kick off Stand & Deliver.

Location: Boston, MA

Venue: MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Commentators: Booker T, Corey Graves & Vic Joseph

During the Countdown Pre-show, we saw Gigi Dolan & Tatum Paxley win the Fatal Four-way Number One Contenders Elimination Match, challenging whoever walks out of Wrestlemania Night Two with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships this coming week on NXT.

TUDUM~!

We are LIVE in Las Vegas, and we are kicking off with our North American championship match.

[WWE NXT North American Championship] Ricky Saints (c) vs Ethan Page

Lockup to start, and Saints gives Page a little slap before they spill to the outside and brawl. Back in the ring, Saints bounces Page face first into the turnbuckles and wakes him up with a chop to the chest. Enziguri from Saints, he takes arm control and ascends the ropes. Rope walk strut and the clothesline connects, and Saints poses in the center of the ring. He goes for a tornado DDT but Page shoves him to the apron. POWERSLAM on the apron by Ethan Page! Ouch.

Page delivers a kick to the face when they return to the ring, and delivers some forearms to the lower back. Vertical suplex, cover, 1, 2, no. Spinning backbreaker by Page gets another 2 as the crowd begin to sing ‘RICKY…RICKY SAINTS’. Suplex attempt reversed this time, and Saints capitalizes. Back outside they go, Saints working over Page against the barricade, then gets back on the apron for a dive…SPRINGBOARD CROSSBODY and Page dodges, sending Saints flying right into the announce desk! My God he went SPLAT on that one.

Page takes Saints down in the ring and looks for a Boston Crab, kicking the back and locking it in. Saints claws to the ropes but Page drags him back to the center…and Saints still manages to make it to the ropes! Saints with strikes from the bottom, but it’s not enough. Ego’s Edge attempt, Saints slips out and hits some rights. Back suplex onto the top rope, and Saints spills all the way to the outside, nice! But Saints it back up and nails a tornado DDT with an assist from the ropes, and both men are down. Spinebuster from Saints, followed by a Michinoku Driver, 1, 2, NO! Page gets Saints on his shoulders, Saint slips out again, kick to the face, and Page hits another powerslam for 2.

Swinging reverse DDT, Saint tries to climb the buckles but his back is hurt and it prevents him from gaining momentum. Page climbs up there with him, Saints flips over and hits a stalling sunset powerbomb, 1, 2, NO. Confidence Breaker from Page! EGO’S EDGE!! 1, 2, NOOOOO. Saints is still in this one. Twisted Grit reversed, Saints with a spear, and he connects with the Ro Sham Bo to pick up the 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT North American champion: Ricky Saints

Time: 12:44

Rating: ***1/2 – This felt grounded and traditional in the best possible way. Really strong encounter from these guys, who have tremendous chemistry. Run it back.