Join 411’s Live ROH Final Battle Coverage

Hey kids! It’s Saturday afternoon, and you know what that means…time for ROH’s Final Battle of the Year of our Lord 2022! We’ve got at least twelve matches scheduled for today, with four of them crammed into the hour before the show even officially starts. Let’s get dangerous.

Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman are your announce team. Bobby Cruise is the ring announcer.

Zero Hour starts with some clips from previous Final Battles & the announcers explaining how great the event is.

Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb: Two New Japan Strong regulars going at it here in the curtain-jerker. Uneasy handshake to adhere to the Code of Honor. Headlock by Dorada, a shoulderblock doesn’t get much for Dorada. Dorada & Cobb exchange some rolls. Mexican wristlock takeover sends Cobb outside. Dorada’s crossbody is caught, he gets deposited on the floor. Back in the ring, Cobb chops Dorada down to the mat. Cobb stands on Dorada’s back and hangs ten like he’s back in Hawaii. Dorada with some slaps, but one strike sends him down for two. Cobb loads the elbow before heading into the corner, Dorada moves, ranas Cobb back to the floor. Corkscrew plancha by Dorada takes Cobb down & out. Springboard senton by Dorada gets two. Dorada msises in the corner, then gets suplexed down by Cobb. Standing moonsault by Cobb gets 2.5. Dorada counters the Tour of the Islands for a two count. Kick on the apron, springs into a forearm by Cobb. Dorada gets deadlifted, but slips out of the suplex attempt and hits a bulldog off the second turnbuckle for two. Dorada rolls through a moonsault miss, hits a big strike but gets struck by Cobb. Dorada slips out of the Tour of the Islands one time, but isn’t as lucky the second time. Aloha means Goodbye.

Winner: Jeff Cobb (6:57 via pinfall)