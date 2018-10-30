Join 411’s LIVE Smackdown & WWE MMC Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– Roman Reigns Reminds Us That Reality is a Cruel Mistress.

– Tonight is the final build to WWE Sweet Saudi Money II: Blood Money.

– We’re coming off of a GREAT Evolution PPV and a SHIT SHOW of a Raw.

The House That AJ Styles Built : We’re in Atlanta, about 60-miles from Styles’ home and the fans love him. He immediately calls Daniel Bryan to the ring and has something he needs to tell him. Styles says he feels he needs to apologize for last week. Bryan says it’s cool because he respects Styles and they are fighting for the same thing. But all Bryan sees right now is the WWE Championship. It’s all that kept him fighting to come back, and now Styles stands in his way of it. Nothing personal, but he’s taking the title from him on Friday. Styles is actually sorry because last week was no accident, he meant to kick Bryan, “nothing personal, but I look forward to doing it again.” Bryan isn’t shocked and doesn’t lie and wants to hit Styles right now. Styles says they don’t have to wait until Friday and will defend right now. Shane arrives and makes the match tonight. And it will happen right now.

Champion AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan : They lockup and Bryan grounds things, working the arm. Styles takes Bryan down, but Bryan attacks the arm and Styles takes him to the apron. They work to the corner, and Bryan shoves Styles and Bryan attacks the arm again, follows with kicks. Styles fire back with strikes and chops. They pick up the pace and Styles hits the dropkick. Styles misses a plancha and Bryan hits a suicide dive and Bryan starts favoring his knee. We go screen in screen as they roll back in and Bryan grounds things, working the arm. They trade strikes, and Styles hits the asai DDT. He’s sloe to follow up, favoring the arm. He then starts laying in chops, but Bryan fires back and lays in kicks. Back to the arm and then follows with uppercuts. Back full screen and Bryan lays in kicks, but Styles hits a dragon screw to cut that off. Styles takes control, working the knee and grounding Bryan. It’s all Styles now, but Bryan tries to counter into an arm bar but Styles stops that. Styles hits the shin breaker, and follows with leg kicks. He then slams Bryan knee first to the buckles. Styles grounds things again, but Bryan kicks his way out and follows with strikes. He counters the asai DDT with knee strikes and a suplex. Bryan follows with kicks, backs off and fires up. The busaiku knee is cut off with a dropkick. Styles heads to the apron but Bryan cuts off the springboard attack. Bryan follows him up for the super belly to back suplex but Styles counters mid-way through into a cross body. Post break, and Bryan gets the YES lock, but Styles makes the ropes. Styles rolls to the apron and suplexes Bryan to the floor and Bryan is clutching at his knee again. Styles the slams him knee first off of the announce table but Bryan sends him arm fist into the steps. Back in and Bryan hits the corner dropkick and another. They work up top and Bryan’s RANA is countered but he powers back up and hits it anyway. Styles lays in strikes, but Bryan cuts him off with kicks and attacks the arm. More kicks follow, but Styles dragon screws him in the ropes. Styles springboards in and Bryan counters and gets an arm bar. Styles fights but Bryan gets the YES lock. Styles fights, rolls and is trapped into a triangle. Styles powers up into the clash and calf crusher, and Bryan fights for the ropes and Bryan taps. Champion AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan @ 22:10 via submission

– They celebrate post match and Joe attacks and kicks Styles’ ass. The clutch follows and Bryan makes the save until Joe clips the leg and chokes him out.

– We get a wacky Jeff Hardy promo. That’s followed by a Miz promo.

– Paige praises Charlotte for her match at Evolution. Paige wants her to captain the Smackdown women at Survivor Series, but Charlotte doesn’t think she’s the right woman for the job. Paige gives her a pep talk and Charlotte will consider it.