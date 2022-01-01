Join 411’s Live WWE Day 1 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Day 1 2022 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia. We have late-breaking news that Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID, so Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and then head to a video package for Edge vs. The Miz. Next up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan followed by a backstage interview with the New Day. King Woods issues a proclamation that he and Sir Kofi will defeat the Usos to once again become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and then get ready for the Kickoff Show match.

Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland is up next.