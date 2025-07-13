Join 411’s Live WWE Evolution Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Evolution 2025 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia. Tonight’s Countdown Show panelists are Michael Cole, Jackie Redmond, Big E, and Wade Barret. We start with a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria before heading to a video package for Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace. Next up is a video package for Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley, and then the Countdown Show finishes up with Jackie Redmond and Big E running down the entire card one more time.



Triple Threat Match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (Champion) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria



Bayley levels Valkyria and knocks her out of the ring as soon as the bell rings. Bayley squares off with Lynch, but Valkyria charges back into the ring and levels Bayley from behind. Bayley rolls up Valkyria but only gets a two count. Lynch rolls up both Bayley and Valkyria, but they both kick out at two. Bayley levels Valkyria with a big boot. Bayley and Lynch head to the outside and Valkyria goes for a double drop kicks between the ropes, but Bayley and Lynch catch Valkyria and dump her face-first onto the announce table. Valkyria goes for a tornado DDT, but Lynch blocks and slams her into the ring post. The action returns to the ring, and Lynch slugs it out with Bayley in the middle of the ring. Lynch heads up top and connects with a diving double ax handle slam for a two count. Lynch chokes Bayley across the middle rope, but Bayley gets back to her feet and once again trades punches with Lynch in the middle of the ring. Valkyria heads up top and connects with a diving crossbody to both Lynch and Bayley. Lynch goes for the Manhandle Slam, but Valkyria counters into an arm drag. Bayley ties up Valkyria in the tree of woe and then delivers a sunset flip bomb to Lynch into Valkyria. Bayley connects with a springboard elbow drop to Valkyria in the corner for a two count. Bayley heads up top, but Lynch heads up top with her and delivers a superplex for a two count. Lynch locks in an arm bar on Bayley, but Bayley shifts her weight into a pinning predicament for a two count. Valkyria heads up top and connects with the Peripeteia to both Bayley and Lynch. Lynch goes for the Manhandle Slam, but Valkyria counters into a rollup for a two count. Lynch successfully hits the Manhandle Slam and makes the cover on Valkyria, but Bayley breaks up the pin. Lynch and Bayley trade chops in the middle of the ring. Bayley hits the Bayley-to-Belly on Lynch and makes the cover, but Valkyria breaks up the pin. Valkyria levels Bayley with an enzuigiri and follows up with a Nightwing to Lynch for yet another two count. Bayley hits Valkyria with the Rose Plant and makes the cover, but Lynch dives over Bayley and catches her in a backslide pin for the three count.

Match Result: Becky Lynch defeats Bayley with a backslide pin.

Match Length: 16:23

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



NXT Women’s Championship Match

Jacy Jayne (Champion) with Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Jordynne Grace with Blake Monroe



Grace dumps Jayne to the outside as soon as the bell rings and follows up with a suicide dive. Jayne lands a kick to Grace’s jaw from the apron and then rolls her back into the ring. Jayne locks in a rear chin lock and drags Grace down to the mat. Jayne whips Grace to the corner and charges after her, but Grace floats over Jayne and catches her with a spinebuster. Grace goes for a backslide pin, but Jayne rolls through and catches Grace with a knee to the jaw. Grace hits a sit-out package powerbomb for a two count. Jayne goes for a Vader Bomb, but Grace rolls out of the way. Grace eats a Big Boot from Jayne, and Jayne follows up with a twisting draping neck breaker. Jayne stomps Grace’s face into the mat, but Grace catches Jayne with a sunset flip for a two count. Grace hits a gorgeous stretch muffler suplex. Jayne grabs the title and sets her sights on Grace, but the referee stops her. The title falls to the outside, and Black Monroe picks it up. Jayne whips Grace to the ropes, and Monroe slams the title into Grace’s back. Jayne follows up with the discus punch and gets the three count.

Match Result: Jacy Jayne defeats Jordynne Grace with the discus punch.

Match Length: 10:37

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Fatal Four-Way Match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Judgment Day (Champions) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. The Kabuki Warriors



Sane and Perez start the match. Sane levels Perez with a low forearm shot before making the tag to Asuka. Sane hits Perez with a basement drop kick before heading out of the ring. Perez makes the tag to Rodriguiez. Rodriguez works over Asuka before making the quick tag back to Perez. Asuka makes the tag to Bliss, and Bliss takes control of Perez. Perez escapes and tags Zaria. Zaria lifts Bliss over her head, but Bliss floats over and takes out Zaria’s knee. Zaria regains her footing, lifts Bliss, and makes the tag to Ruca. Ruca spins Bliss and dumps her face-first to the mat. Ruca makes the tag to Rodriguez, and Rodriguez splashes Bliss in the corner and makes the tag to Perez. Flair FINALLY gets the hot tag and cleans house. Flair spears Perez but only gets a two count. Asuka tags herself into the match and once again cleans house. Perez makes the tag to Zaria as Asuka tags Sane. Asuka and Sane double team Zaria. Zaria fights back with a double suplex and tags Ruca. Ruca hits Flair with the Sol Snatcher but then eats an inadvertent spear from Zaria. Rodrigues tags into the match and powerbombs Bliss over the top rope and onto several of her opponents on the outside. Rodriguez hits Ruca with the Tejana Bomb and gets the three count.

Match Result: Raquel Rodriguez defeats Sol Ruca with the Tejana Bomb.

Match Length: 9:43

Slimmer’s Rating: ***