Join 411’s Live WWE Money in the Bank Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Fort Worth, Texas. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. The start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for the Money in the Bank ladder matches. Next up is a video package for Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair followed by a discussion of AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders. We head to a video package for Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston followed by highlights of Friday’s SmackDown with the return of a live audience. The Miz and John Morrison join the Kickoff Show panel to hype up the WWE Universe and ensure us the Johnny Drip will win the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match tonight.