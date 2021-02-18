Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We open to a recap from TakeOver.

Kyle O’Reilly heads out with a microphone and no theme music. He says that he’s shocked, pissed off, and disappointed. They were special and not supposed to be like other groups in history. Adam Cole ruined it for everyone. He needs Adam to explain this to him and admits that when they’re done, he’ll probably have to punch him in the face. Roderick Strong comes out instead to say that they are special. Kyle yells at Roddy that he needs Adam to explain it, not him. This peace-keeping mission is pointless. Kyle doesn’t know who to trust, including Roddy. Instead of Adam, now it’s Finn Balor coming out. Kyle says he’s not looking for him but Finn wants to talk to Adam first. Finn also adds that he shouldn’t have accepted Kyle’s hand because this is what it led to. Roddy gets in Finn’s face which leads to Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch attacking them. Kyle tries to help but officials break it all up with Dunne and his buddies standing tall.

Backstage, William Regal plays a message he received from Santos Escobar. Santos says that nobody threatens him. So, he decides to go home and says the match will happen when he wants, not on Regal and Kross’s terms. Regal says it will take place next week and that if Santos doesn’t show up, he will be stripped of his title. Meanwhile, tonight’s main event will see Dunne/Burch/Lorcan take on Balor/Strong/O’Reilly.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

The Way are out with missing posters for Austin Theory, who was abducted by Dexter Lumis at TakeOver. This is a rematch from last week (***1/4). Hot start for the faces who take turns with offense on Candice. A pair of dropkicks send Candice outside at the break. Returning, the tide hasn’t changed as Indi and Candice take stereo kicks and Indi is nearly beaten. Johnny calls their loss last week a screwjob. As Shotzi does her hanging head scissors, Candice levels her, giving Indi the opening to knock Ember down. Tag to Candice who now puts the squeeze on Ember. As this happens, a white van is shown pulling up to the arena. Candice gets two on a rollup and adds a clothesline. Indi enters and gets two on a sidewalk slam. Candice connects on a springboard cross body to the outside. The camera goes back to the creeper van and Johnny Gargano leaves commentary to inspect heading into another break. Returning again, Shotzi gets the hot tag and fires off her chaotic offense, highlighted by a pump knee. Things break down and all four women end up down. The camera cuts to Johnny at the van looking for Austin Theory to no avail. Indi sloppily slams down Shotzi and Candice adds a superkick for two. Ember makes the save and gets a near fall of her own. Johnny shows up in the arena with Austin, who is tied up and in his underwear. Candice goes to celebrate with them. That leaves Indi to fall to a creative rollup by Ember.

Winners: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in 16:20