Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday and you know what that means (as of this week): it’s time for WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy, and I will not be your regular NXT coverage guy. You’ll find out who your regular guy will be soon enough, but I’m stepping in for tonight as WWE officially moves its third brand to Tuesday nights and causes a bit of a shuffling in wrestling schedules.

Anyway, y’all know how this works. WrestleMania weekend (and more significantly for our purposes, NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver) is in the books and we have several new champions. There’s plenty of fallout planned for tonight including appearances by Karrion Kross and Raquel Gonzalez, MSK in action and more. It’s likely to be an eventful evening, so let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re hopping right into things as Scarlett appears in the creepy opening for Karrion Kross’ entrance! Down to the ring they go for their theatrical wackiness and a celebratory pose with the title. Scarlett gives Kross a mic and he says that he told us that time always comes full circle. It was only a matter of time until he was standing back in his ring with the title — his title — as the NXT Champion. As for Mr. Balor, with out a shadow of a doubt, one of the greatest to ever step into the ring of all-time. Everywhere he goes, championships have followed and he went on a tear with the belt. But he believed his emotions for a weakness and he didn’t understand that anything can be a driving force when you control it. And Kross controls everything. He says that now that time has allowed course to correct itself, he’s in control of NXT. He says that they say when you’re at the top, there’s nowhere to go but down. But that’s a lie because no one is going to outwrestle him. NXT has the hungriest guys and girls in WWE, but he’s starving and he’s insatiable. He says if they want the title to step up and roll the dice, and he’ll roll them all off their heads. He doesn’t care who they are, what they think they’re entitled to, how rich they are, he’ll fold all of them until there’s nothing left. Because eventually everybody pays the toll.

Kross and Scarlett pose together, and Kross raises the title high as his music plays.

* We then get a look back at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver and all the crazy events from the two-night event including MSK’s title win, Raquel Gonzalez beating Io Shirai, WALTER taking out Ciampa, Santos Escobar unifying the Cruiserweight Title, Pete Dunne beating Kushida, Ember and Shotzi retaining the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Gargano retaining against Bronson Reed, Kross beating Balor, and Kyle O’Reilly beating Adam Cole. It’s all set to Poppy’s performance from night two.

* Tonight, we have Raquel speaking, exclusive footage from Cole vs. O’Reilly’s aftermath, and more.

* Alicia Taylor introduces MSK as the new NXT Tag Team Champions, and down to the ring they come. Nice to see them on Tuesday nights again! They defend the titles against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick next.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

MSK vs. Killian Dain & Drake Maverick

Dain starting off against Carter, and Carter goes for some kicks but gets taken down with a waistlock. Pin gets one, another takedown gets one again. Drake tagged in, Carter off the ropes and tripped, Dain with an elbowdrop that gets a two-fall. Carter gets free and takes in Lee, who takes Drake down and lays in forearms to the back. Maverick into the corner, goes up and over, and dropkick to Lee’s knee. He goes to charge in, Lee moves, Maverick stops and hits an elbow, moonsault off the top for two. Maverick tries to drag lee over for the tag but Lee flips him into the hostile corner and Carter tags in. Bronco Buster by Carter, cover gets one. Carter with a heel kick to Drake, Lee tagged in. Lee with a kneelift, Carter right back in, double back suplex but Drake flips out and tags in Dain. Dain is quickly kicked to the outside, Lee drives in but Dain catches him and then mows him down! And we’re on break.

We’re back from break and Lee gets free from Maverick, tagging in Carter. Carter goes to the midsection and hits a couple of knees to the jaw, big kick and then he knocks Dain off the apron. German suplex by Carter and he tags in Lee. Hot Fire Flame and Dain comes in to break up the pin, pulling him to their corner and making the tag. Dain gets them both on his shoulder but they fight free and take him down with kicks and dropkicks. Lee in, combo 619 and superkick! Corkscrew moonsault by Lee gets a two-count. Carter tries to get Dain up but no love, Lee with a sunset flip and they try to take him down, but Dain with the big move for a pin. Lee breaks up the pin but Maverick is in! Avalanche to Carter and a double-team move, Dain with a powerbomb and he goes to powerbomb Drake onto Carter but Lee pulls his partner out of the way! Carter with a cutter on Dain, Lee kicks him out of the ring. Carter goes to Maverick but gets caught in a small package for two! Carter catches Lee, flipping neckbreaker, Carter takes out Dain, cover gets the pinfall!

Winner: MSK (10:29)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Pretty good show starter that made MSK look strong without hurting Dain and Maverick. I like Dain & Maverick as an odd-couple team and they worked pretty well here. Solid stuff all in all.

After the match, Alexander Wolfe comes out and distracts Dain as Imperium attacks! Spinebuster and a kick as Wolfe looks on impassively. They stand over Dain and pose.

* We see footage from earlier today of Robert Stone planning to get Aliyah and Jessi Kamea their tag title shot, only to have Mercedes demand her money. Stone stalls, Mercedes manhandles Aliyah and Kamea breaks it up. “You wanna step to me?,” Mercedes says. “I don’t want to step to you; I want to step ON you.” Hey now, ladies. Anyway, they have a match tonight.

* We’re back from break and get a look back at the Unsanctioned Match between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. It’s a video package from WWE, which means it’s fantastic. They always do great work with these and this was no different. We get some footage after of Cole being loaded into the ambulance and O’Reilly collapsing backstage, and the two of them shouting crap at each other as they’re carried into the ER side-by-side. Sounds like this feud ain’t over.