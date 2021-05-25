Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and tonight we have a huge show as Karrion Kross defends the NXT Championship against Finn Balor in an NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver rematch, Franky Monet’s in-ring debut, Ted DiBiase and much more! There’s a lot going on so without further ado, let’s get right into it.

Previously On: We get a recap of the Karrion Kross feud with Finn Balor and clips from the Prime Target segment from last week.

Wade, Beth, and Vic break down tonight’s show, and we’re kicking it off with the women’s tag match! IT’S SHOTZI TIME, FOLKS!

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

Shotzi starts with Raquel and quickly leaps on her back, but gets thrown off. She goes for a roll-up and gets facepalmed to the mat, tries leaping on her and gets tossed into her corner. Moon comes in, cruicifix but Raquel stops her. Ember with a crossbody but Raquel catches her, Moon with a rana for a one-count to finally get Gonzalez down! A roll-up for another two-count, and Raquel chases Moon out of the ring and back in. Crossbody caught by Raquel, who tags Dakota in and slams Ember. Kai with a pin attempt for two. She tags Raquel back in, who tosses Moon hard into the corner and tags in Kai. Kai charges in but Ember moves and Shotzi tags in. She hits a reverse Slingblade on Kai and a big senton against Kai against the ropes! Pin attempt gets two. Ember tagged back in, Kai sent into the ropes for a drop toe-hold, a slam and a senton for two. Ember and Shotzi fail a couple of times to make the tag and finally hit it, Shotzi with a Texas Cloverleaf on Dakota! She has her in the center of the ring, but Kai gets to the ropes with help from Raquel. Gonzalez tags in and hits elbow drops on Shotzi, cover gets two. And we’re on break!

We’re back and both Shotzi and Kai are down. Ember and Raquel tag in, Ember is in hot and hits a couple of kicks before battering her with punches and comes off the ropes with knees to the ribs. She ducks a clothesline and comes off the top with a dropkick. She goes to the apron but Kai stops her and the distraction lets Raquel take her down. Kai in, she goes for the pin but Shotzi off the top to break the pin! Shotzi tags in and takes it to Kai, facebuster gets a two count. Kai is whipped into the corner and Moon tags in, Shotzi goes up top but Raquel saves Kai and eats a crossbody for her troubles. Kai attacks but gets caught by Ember, Scorpion submission hold nearly gets the tap but Raquel breaks it up. She goes for her single-hand power bomb but Moon COUNTERS WITH AN ECLIPSE! Shotzi and Ember hit Kai with a double-team shot and get the pin!

Winner: Shozti Blackheart & Ember Moon (11:24)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Hot starter for the show, with both teams playing their roles well. Shotzi and Ember getting the win is the right call. Nothing to complain about here, everything worked well and the action was great.

Raquel attacks the winners afterward and tells Kai to pick Ember up, then grabs Shotzi on the outside and slams her into the Plexiglas multiple times and the ringpost. She tells Ember she’s next if she messes with them again and hits the Snake Eyes on Shotzi into the guardrail. Kai and Raquel head to the back.

* Tomasso Ciampa and Thatcher are backstage and Ciampa acknowledges they put the cart before the horse last week and talk about GYV attacking them. They won round one, and GYV won round two. Ciampa says there will be a round three and walks off. Thatcher flips out and says he’ll enjoy breaking their limbs.

* We get a promo for Bobby Fish vs. Pete Dunne tonight. It’s next.

* Earlier tonight, Finn Balor arrived at the arena.

Pete Dunne vs. Bobby Fish

Fish swings right away and takes control, striking through a wristlock attempt and kicking Dunne to the mat. He batters Dunne against the ropes but when the ref calls him off, Dunne hits a cheap shot to take Fish down. Dunne begins to work the joints, focusing in Fish’s left ankle. Fish twists free but Dunne mounts him for some shots and then gets up to stomp his face. Dunne flips Fish to the mat and wrenches the left arm, then flips him to the mt again and locks in a headlock. Fish gets up and hits an elbow to fire back. Dunne gets control briefly but Fish counters into an armbar. Dunne to his feet and he hits a forearm, Fish holds on but another forearm breaks it. Fish counters by sending Dunne into the top rope, then kicks him to the outside of the ring. We’re on break!

We’re back and Dunne has managed to get control back, locking in Fish’s legs as he slaps Fish in the back of the head. He pulls Fish to his knees and kicks him in the head, but Fish fights through and drives Dunne into the corner! Leg whip, and he follows in. Dunne gets a shot in but is quickly spinebustered to the mat! Fish locks in a sleeper, but Dunne works the digits to break the hold. Dunne gets Fish to the mat and drops both knees on Fish’s tricep. Dunne outside and charges, but Fish with a back bodydrop to send him to the mat. He slams Dunne into the barricade. They get into the ring, Fish blocks a Kimura and hits a BIG throw partially into the ropes. Both men up now, Fish takes control with knees to Dunne’s ribs and backing him into the corner. But Dunne comes back and hits a German suplex, then a kick to the jaw. Fish comes back, big leaping uppercut that gets two. Both men down, but then Dunne locks in an armlock and then snaps the fingers! Fish through rolls through and works into an armbar of his own. Dunne rolls through, hits a back suplex into a TKO for the pinfall.

Winner: Pete Dunne (12:09)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Great stuff all in all. There was also a lot of no-selling amid all the tide-turning and that got a bit repetitive, but it wasn’t a huge problem by any stretch.

Oney Lorcan attacks Fish after the match and throws him into the turnbuckle tricep first. Lorcan rips the apron off and hooks Fish’s arm into the rope, then stands on Fish’s chest and wrenches the arm down. They get backed off, but Lorcan gets throw and kicks Fish in the arm! The heels leave as Fish is attended to by officials.

* Up next is a recap of Cameron Grimes’ big win.

* We get a promo backstage from Mercedes Martinez. She says she didn’t win last week but she learned from it, and her road back to a title shot begins tonight. Boa is in the background watching her as she walks off.

* We get a promo from Hit Row, with B-Fab saying they put everyone on notice last week. She says now it’s time for Hit Row to go gold. Swerve says all eyes will be on the main event, and he can’t wait to cross Karrion or Finn off the hit list. Top Dolla and says they have the Tag Titles in their sights, and Ashante says that Kushida’s time is up. Swerve says Reed is colossal, but what’s Godzilla to King Kong? And if you don’t know, now you know.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Zayda Ramier

Bell rings and they circle. Lockup, Martinez powers Ramier down. But Zayda takes control and hits a big dropkick, then counters an Irish whip in the corner to hit a big leap off the ropes onto Martinez. Kick to Mercedes and Zayda hits a kick for a two-count. But Martinez quickly takes back over with a punch, followed by three double underhook suplexes. Pinfall gets two and Martinez locks in a Dragon sleeper. Ramier gets to her fight and goes over and off the shoulder. Mercedes however gets a big spinebuster for two. Forearms to Zayda, off the ropes and Zayda ducks before taking Martinez down and locking in a sleeper. Martinez to her feet and then she backs Zayda in the corner to break it. She puts Zayda on the top, hits some shots and then slams her off the apron. Big high knee, then a Air Raid Crash for three.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez (3:27)

Rating: * 3/4

Thoughts: Quick, hard-hitting, and effective. Exactly what it needed to be.

After the match, the lights go out and then come back all red and smokey. Tian Sha appears on the Tron, but it goes black again. When it comes back, Martinez is marked on her hand. Freaked out, she backs away.

* Ted DiBiase is backstage talking with Toni Storm. He walks off and throws money at Robert Stone with a laugh as we go to break.

* Kross is prepping for tonight as Scarlett serves as his motivational expert on the Tron.

* It’s time for the Million Dollar Face-Off between Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes. Grimes is out first and gets the mic, but before he gets a full word out DiBiase’s music hits. Big Money Ted comes on down to the ring, and he gets a mic. “DiBiase” chants abound.

Grimes says everyone wants to know: why? Seriously, why? Grimes says he wasn’t always rich, but when he got there and started flaunting it a bit, Ted showed up to embarass him. He says he looks up to Ted and saw that with money, he can treat people terribly and people will still like him because he has money. He could kick a kid’s basketball away and people will still like him. Grimes says he guesses it’s true: never meet your idols.

DiBiase says they have a lot in common, and asks him to consider the fact that the reason he put Grimes through all that is because he sees a bit of himself in Grimes. He says he’s here because he’s looking for that one individual who embodies everything the Million Dollar Man looks for. He says it’s not all about money or humiliating people with it; it’s about performance in the ring. And Grimes has it, but since he got rich, he lost his focus and he needs to regain it.

Right then, LA Knight’s music hits and he comes to the ramp. Knight says he hears Ted talking about his Million Dollar Legacy, and he sees a million dollar opportunity. He says the search is off, because he’s a guy who does get the job done and is a perpetual motion machine of badassery, who didn’t just strike it lucky with virtual money. Grimes says it’s a conversation between millionaires, but Ted wants to hear him out. Knight shuts up the crowd and says Grimes is right; he’s not a millionaire. He’s living comfortably, but with Ted they can take the Million Dollar legacy to new heights. Ted says he knows who Knight is and has a lot of success, even maybe having a shot at being a megastar on NXT. He has a million dollar body and mindset. Grimes interrupts and says Knight is jacked, but he’s no Cameron Grimes and the Million Dollar Face-Off was between him and Ted. He approaches Knight and tells him to get out of the ring or he’ll get his ass kicked to the moon. Knight attacks when Grimes turns is back, stares at DiBiase, and leaves the ring. Ted stands over Grimes and says, “Kid, you’re just never gonne get it, are ya?” He laughs and exits the ring, leaving with Knight as Grimes stares on from the ring.

Thoughts: Good stuff here, playing Ted and Grimes off each other and getting another good talker involved in Knight. I have no idea who the babyface is here, but I’m interested in watching even if it is pretty muddled in terms of alignment.

* Up next: Franky Monet’s in-ring debut!