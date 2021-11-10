Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello my fellow NXT viewers! It’s Tuesday night, and we’re back for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as ever, and tonight we get to see where the new direction of NXT 2.0 continues following the events of last week. Tonight sees a six-woman tag team match as Toxic Attraction battle Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro, and Kayden Carter, while Kay Lee Ray will take on Sarray and Jacket Time battles the Creed Brothers.

As for me, I took the last week off of really heavy movie-watching for the most part, though I still kept on top of some entertainment. I saw the new horror film Antlers, which I liked but found myself wanting more from, as well as the fascinating documentary Blood & Flesh: The Reel Life & Ghastly Death of Al Adamson on Shudder. I did a rewatch of the great Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and otherwise kept myself to TV, where I’ve been watching The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season four (think a horror version of RuPaul’s Drag Race) as the first reality competition series I have been hooked into in years. I also watched Netflix’s new true crime docuseries Catching Killers, which was solid if not great.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center, and here comes Toxic Attraction! Our six-woman tag team match appears to be the starting bout.

Toxic Attraction vs. Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter

Carter and Rose start off with a lockup, Rose throws Kayden down. The crowd is hot for Mandy as they lock back up and Carter takes Rose down and mocks her. Rose back up, they lock up and break before Rose cheap shots Io off the apron. Io charges in and the ref cuts her off, Carter attacks but Rose takes over and tags in Gigi who hits a short-arm forearm off the ropes. Snapmare and a kick to the back, followed by a shot and rana off the ropes. Jayne tagged in and she hits a knee on Carter through the ropes and covers for one.

Carter fights back but eats an enzuigiri, Jacy charges into a boot and Io tags in! Io takes Jacy down and then hits a handstand kneedrop, cover for one. Jacy comes back with a forarm but a pumpkick is caught into a dragon screw, and Io hits a elbow in the corner. Kacy tagged in and she teams with Kayden for some tandom offense, but Jayne overpowers Kacy and gets her in the hostile corner. Rose tags in but is taken out of the ring with a rana, and Kacy leaps over the ropes onto her! Carter goes up top and dives onto Jayne and Gigi, and Io goes to fly but is caught by Mandy with a spinebuster, and we’re on PIP break.